MRS. MIDDLETON

MAY’S LICK — Doris Dillon Middleton, 90, of Maysville, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe.

Doris was born in Mason County on Feb. 16, 1930, daughter of the late Porter and Rella Cracraft Dillon.

She was a member of the Shannon United Methodist Church and was a retired sales clerk at the Sears store in Maysville.

Survivors include her son, Jerry (Kay) Middleton; a granddaughter, Missy (Jeremy) Messer; four great-grandchildren, Jordan and Dalton Kindt, Joy Messer; and a special great-granddaughter, Samatha McSuplex; a brother, Larry (Charlene) Dillon; two sisters, Velda (Harold) Martin and Jo Ann Setser.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald W. Middleton on March 15, 1994; and a granddaughter, Karen Middleton.

Private family services will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory in May’s Lick with Rev. Mike McArter officiating.

Burial will follow in the Shannon Cemetery.

Memorials suggested to Shannon or Bethel United Methodist Church c/o Larry Dillon, 4115 KY 596 May’s Lick, KY 41055.