MAYSVILLE — Gayle Robert “Monkey Man” Rowe, 70, of Ewing, passed away April 10, 2020.

Mr. Rowe was the widower of Betty May Rowe who died June 19, 2014.

He was engaged in farming for many years. Gayle was a Vietnam Veteran having served in the US Army.

He was born in Nicholas County, on March 18, 1950, the son of the late Arthur and Alice Campbell Rowe.

He is survived by his children, Gayle Robert Rowe Jr., Michael Clark Rowe, Helen Rowe, Mary Ann Rowe and Bonita Gail Gulley; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; his brothers, Larry Elwood Rowe and Danny Joe Rowe; and his sisters, Jackie E. Bell, Sharon Masongill and Shirley Nolen.

Besides his wife and his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Joshua Perry; and by his brother, Gary William Rowe.

A public graveside memorial rite will be held at the Elizaville Cemetery, Friday, June 5, 2020 at 2 p.m., with visitors asked to wear a face mask or face covering and practice social distancing.

The arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.

