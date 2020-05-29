MR. HENSON

MAYSVILLE — Billy Henson, 82, of Maysville, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his residence.

Billy was a faithful, loving and devoted husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. Billy never knew a stranger and he always loved a good joke. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force (1955-1959) and he also served in the Reserves from 1960 to 1964. His passions were hunting and fishing in his younger years with his kids and his dogs and he loved spending time with his best friend and soul mate, his wife Faye. His heart and soul were his family and friends.

Billy was born in Maysville on Dec. 13, 1937, the son of the late Raymond and Marie Dodson Henson.

He is survived by his wife, Faye Arn Henson; his sons, David Ray Henson (Shelby) of Dover, Billy Ray Henson (Darlene) of Crab Orchid, Tenn. and Kevin Carpenter of Maysville; his daughter, Tammy Schmidt (Tim) of Butte, Mont.; stepdaughters, Sherry Dawn Nelon (Buddy) of Black Mountain, N.C., Kimberly Cooley of Hillsboro, Ohio and Lisa Hilderbrand (Robert) of Manchester, Ohio; several grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; his brother, Rick Henson of Maysville; special niece, Kelle Jo Henson of Maysville and many other nieces and nephews; his special friends, Bobby Berry and Barry and Alvertie Million.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin sister, Betty Mae Henson; his sister, Zelma Henson; his brother, Adrian Henson; and his special friend, David Curtis.

Graveside services for Billy Henson will be held at the Maysville-Mason County Cemetery, Monday, June 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Barry Million officiating.

Public visitation will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, June 1, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with visitors asked to wear a face mask or face covering and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.

