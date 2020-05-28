MR. COLLIER

MAYSVILLE — James Lee Collier, 69, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.

James was born in Knoxville, Tenn. to the late Lee Franklin and the late Margaret Anderson Ledford.

Survivors include his sisters, Linda (Robert) Hitt and Donna (Mark) Hamilton, all of Maysville: brothers, Steve (Darla) Collier of Germantown and Charles Ledford of Maysville: and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Collier; and an infant sister, Brenda Collier.

Private services will be held for James Collier. He will be laid to rest at Wedonia Cemetery.

Brell and Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com.