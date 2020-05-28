MR. THOMAS

ABERDEEN, Ohio – Harold Thomas, 74, passed away Monday May 25, 2020, at Hospice Care Center, Maysville, KY.

Harold was born Sept.14, 1945, to the late Robert and Theodorshia McCarty Thomas.

He was a graduate of Aberdeen High School and Morehead State University. His career began as a repairman at DPL Stuart Station, progressing to Maintenance Manager before transferring to Killen Station, progressing to V.P. of AES’s dredging company and ending with his retirement from DPL in 2010.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Sue Thomas; his children, Derek (Tammy) Whaley and Rob (Amy) Thomas; three grandchildren, Devin Whaley, T.K. Whaley and Ada Thomas; and siblings, Mary Ann Thomas of West Union, Ohio, Leo (Linda) Thomas of Aberdeen, Terri (Tracy) Grooms of Winchester, Ohio and Kathy (Jerry) Kelly of Aberdeen.

Mass of Christian Burial for Harold Thomas will be held at noon on Friday May 29, at St. Patrick Church in Maysville with Rev. Andrew Young as Celebrant.

Burial will follow in Charter Oak Cemetery in Aberdeen. Pallbearers will be Jim Simons, Larry Aldridge, Dave Kelley, Dean Frost, Chuck Barnoski and Cliff Waits.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday at the Church.

Please note that social distancing must be observed during this time.

Brell & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences may be left at www.brellandson.com.