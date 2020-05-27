MRS. AND MRS. BARNETT

MRS. BARNETT

FLEMINGSBURG — Nancy Carol Jolly Barnett, 53, and Lyndon Johnson Barnett, 56, of Ewing, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020.

Born in Fleming County on Dec. 7, 1966, Nancy was the daughter of Dorothy Dickson Jolly and the late Ronald Jolly. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. Nancy enjoyed life and she never met a stranger. She was currently employed at Pioneer Trace Nursing Home.

Born in Bourbon County on Feb. 11, 1964, Johnson was the son of Ethel Townsend Barnett and the late Kelly Barnett. Johnson spent most of his life as a husband and father. In his life he was a farmer and mechanic. He enjoyed all the simpler things in life.

Nancy and Johnson are survived by their three sons, L.J. (Jennifer) Barnett, Michael Barnett and Dalton Barnett; and their two grandsons, Lucas Barnett and Brian Barnett.

Nancy and Johnson are also survived by her sister, Darlene Harding (Jerry Mitchell); her nephews, Josh Harding, Justin (Kacy) Harding; her niece, Amber Wright; and her great nieces, Kelsey Harding, Lillie Harding, Destiny Wright, and Gracie Wright. Johnson and Nancy are also survived by his sisters, Ethel Reed, Rosie (Donald) Riggs; his brothers, Ernest (Rhonda) Barnett, Kelly (Connie) Barnett; his nieces, Rita Davis, Stacy Davis, Anna Reed, Tonya Williams, and Jessica Posey; and his nephews, Robert, Christopher, Kelly and Josh Barnett.

Nancy and Johnson were preceded in death by their son, John Barnett; her father, Ronald Jolly; his father, Kelly Barnett; her brother, Mike Dickson; his brother, Kenny Barnett; and a dear friend of his, Henry Treadway.

A graveside service for the couple will be held at noon on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Sunnyside Cemetery (Mount Tabor). Bro. Greg Grimes will officiate. Pallbearers for Nancy include Justin Harding, Josh Harding, Jerry Mitchell, Stevie Howe, Rodney Earlywine, and Andy Jolly II. Pallbearers for Johnson include Michael Dale Emmons, Robert Barnett, Christopher Barnett, Ronnie Hunt, Terri Moore, Charlie Applegate, and Kelly Barnett.

Boone-Nickell Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements.

To help offset expenses for the family, donations may be made to Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.