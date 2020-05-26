MR. MAYNARD

LEWISBURG — Carl Nelson “Wimpy” Maynard of Lewisburg, died on May 24, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Bluegrass Hospice Care Center.

He was born on Aug. 21, 1929, in Mason County to the late Elmer Thomas and Emma Bramel Maynard.

He was a graduate of Orangeburg High School. He was a devoted husband and father. He was married to the late Marcella McKenzie Maynard for over 66 years.

Survivors include his children, Nelson (Kathryn) Maynard, Beth Maynard, Marcia (Roy) Turner, Mark (Debbie) Maynard and John (Jennifer) Maynard; daughter-in-law, Susan Maynard; 15 grandchildren; and 35 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by two sons, Steve and Paul Allen Maynard; four brothers, Paul, Emmitt, Marvin and William Maynard; two sisters, Violet Maynard and Edna Maynard Prather; and a great-granddaughter, Christina Rose Bickel.

Graveside services for Carl Nelson Maynard will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday May 28, 2020 at Wedonia Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Hope.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com.