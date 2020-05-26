MRS. MCKEE

FLEMINGSBURG — Aylene Frances McKee, 76, of Hillsboro, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Baptist Health in Lexington.

Born in Bald Hill on Sept. 2, 1943, she was a daughter of the late E. W. “Woodie” McKee and Beulah Daugherty McKee.

For 40 years, Aylene worked as a secretary for the Fleming County Extension Service. She was the treasurer and lifetime member of the Poplar Plains United Methodist Church.

Aylene is survived by her sister, Lois McKee Rose; and her brother, David McKee. She is also survived by her nieces and nephew, Jeff Humphries, Julie Burton and Joni Douglas; her great-nephews, Justin Corlis, Chase Burton and Reese Burton; along with several cousins.

In addition to her parents, Woodie and Beulah, Aylene was preceded in death by her sisters, Joyce Douglas and Mabel Ruth Humphries.

Services will be 1 p.m., Friday, May 29, 2020, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Bro. Rick Souder officiating.

Aylene will be laid to rest in Fleming County Cemetery next to her sister Ruth.

Public visitation will be noon to 1 p.m., on Friday, also at the funeral home.

In place of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Poplar Plains UMC (2553 Hillsboro Road, Hillsboro, KY 41049).

