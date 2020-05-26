MRS. DEMOSS

FORT THOMAS — Madeline Pfeffer DeMoss (nee Lundergan), 96, of Fort Thomas, passed away on May 22, 2020, at Carmel Manor in Fort Thomas.

She was a personnel manager with Northern Kentucky Community Action Committee.

She was a member of St. Bernard Mothers Club, Northern Kentucky planning and zoning, democratic executive committee.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Bernard T. Pfeffer Sr. and Robert A. DeMoss; daughter, Donna Schweitzer; son in law, Bruce Schweitzer; parents, Henry and Lena Lundergan; sister, Mary Ann Thomas; brothers, Eugene Lundergan, William Lundergan and Andy Lundergan.

Madeline is survived by her daughters, Dianne (Dick) Pentenberg of Lebanon, Ohio, Carol (Mike) Wells of Alexandria; sons, Bernard T. Pfeffer Jr. of Dayton, Lou (Nancy) Pfeffer of Melbourne and Tony (Debbie) Pfeffer of Alexandria; 15 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 29 from 5-8 p.m. at Dobbling Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home Bellevue (241 Fairfield Ave).

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, May 30 at 10 a.m. at the St. Bernard Church, Dayton.

Burial will take place in the St. Mary Cemetery in Fort Mitchell.

Please note that guests to these events are asked to wear a mask and limit face to face interactions while keeping a social distance.

Memorials may be sent to St. Bernard Church Building Fund 401 Berry St, Dayton, KY 41074, Carmel Manor 100 Carmel Manor Dr. Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 or to Life Center Organ and Tissue donations at www.lifepassiton.com.

Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.

Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.