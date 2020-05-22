MAYSVILLE — Henry Porter Bowman, 80, passed away Friday May 22, 2020, at Ohio Valley Manor in Ripley, Ohio.

Mr. Bowman was born March 16, 1940, in Abbs Valley, Virginia to the late Evelyn Harrison Link and the late Claude Oscar Bowman.

He was the owner operator of Riverside Auto Sales and Parts and a former manager of Clyde’s Super Valu, Aberdeen and was also a member of the Orangeburg United Methodist Church.

He enjoyed dirt track racing, Nascar, horse races, the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals and the UK Wildcats.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Charlene Curtis Bowman; his children, Rick (Shannon) Bowman, of Winchester, Ohio, Lisa (Mike) Lewis and Kandy (Hans) Vanleersum both of Morrow, Ohio, Tara (Jamie) Milligan of Independence and William Henry Bowman of Hamilton, Ohio; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law Mary and John Calvert Sr; a nephew Jason Calvert; sister-in-law, Janet Link of Blacksburg, Virginia; grandchildren, Danny Lewis, Holly Luncan, Sarah Weaver, Karis Bowman, Ashlin Milligan, Karon Bowman, Kyle Bowman and Keenan Bowman; and several cousins in Newport, Va.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Everett Link; half-brothers, Thomas and Gene Link; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Walter and Leona Curtis; brother-in-law, Garrett (Dago) Curtis; and a nephew, John Wayne Calvert Jr.

Services for Henry Porter Bowman will be private, following which he will be laid to rest at Maysville Cemetery.

Brell and Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

Memorial donations may be made to OVM Activities Fund, 5280 US 62 & 68, Ripley, Ohio 45167, Orangeburg United Methodist Church, 7119 Orangeburg Rd. Maysville, KY 41056 or Hospice of Hope, 909Kenton Station Road, Maysville, KY 41056.

