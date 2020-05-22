MRS. FRAYSURE

AUGUSTA — Betty Lou Fraysure (nee Bach), 82, of Augusta, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the Eagle Creek Nursing Center in West Union, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James “Jim” Fraysure, who died Jan. 5, 2020.

Betty was born in Augusta on August 4, 1937, to her parents, the late Raymond and Bernadette (nee Winters) Bach Sr.

She was retired from U.S. Bank in Augusta after serving for many years as a bank teller. She was a member of St. Augustine Church, the Augusta Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, the Augusta Red Hatters and the AHS Girls Dinner Group.

She leaves behind one son, Darren Fraysure (Julie) of Augusta; one daughter, Debra Fraysure-McCormick (Dennis) of Buford, Ga.; grandchildren, Colton Fraysure (Hannah Haight), Haley Fraysure, Taylor McCormick, Kyle McCormick, Andrew Fraysure and Amanda Fraysure. Survivors also include three great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Jackie Fraysure; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Fraysure; her granddaughter, Erica Fraysure; her brother Raymond Bach, Jr.; and her brother-in-law, Bill Fraysure.

A memorial service will take place at a later date.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Greater Cincinnati Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be sent through www.mhfuneralhome.com.