MRS. ADAMS

ABERDEEN, Ohio — Betty Caskey Adams, 76, of Okeechobee, Fla., passed away Thursday May 14, 2020 in Okeechobee.

Betty was born Feb. 9, 1944, in Cincinnati, to the late Louis Caskey and Henrietta Lowe Caskey Roush.

She was a past Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Survivors include a son, Robby (Teresa) Mason of Antioch, Tenn.; three daughters, Sandra Mason of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Sharon Mason of Biloxi, Miss. and Rita Logan of Tollesboro; her loving companion, Leon Lee of Okeechobee; two sisters, Billye (Barry) Phillips and Frances (Danny) Cassell; a brother, Charles “Chuck” Roush; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilson “Joe” Adams; brothers John Roush, Willie Roush, Jimmy Lee Roush, George Caskey, and Julian Caskey; and a sister, Amy Bussell.

Private services will be held for Betty Adams and she will be laid to rest in the Roush Family Cemetery.

Brell and Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com.