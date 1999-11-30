BROOKSVILLE — Bracken County EMS drew closer to offering its services to 70 Robertson County homes Wednesday when magistrates voted to support an agreement that replaces Robertson’s defunct EMS.

The final decision will be left up to the Bracken County EMS board of directors today.

With the fiscal court’s vote, Bracken County agreed to incur any additional expenses that may mount as a result of the added area. Those in charge of the EMS tried to pacify taxpayers by saying the revenue generated from adding a portion of Robertson to the coverage area will exceed costs.

In return for Bracken’s EMS taking over ambulance service to parts of Robertson County, Bracken will receive an additional ambulance and either $4,000 in operating costs or the amount of taxes those 70 plus households in Robertson County would have paid, whichever is greater, said Mack Wallace, a member of the Bracken County EMS board of directors. Plus, the EMS will get $200-$700 from each run made to Robertson County through insurance, officials said. This will cover the cost of upkeep and maintenance on the ambulance, Wallace said.

“The advantage is that it gives us another ambulance to cover our area and Robertson,” Wallace said.

Some Bracken citizens expressed skepticism, however, that the agreement wouldn’t be a burden to the county’s taxpayers. If something happened to the ambulance or some unexpected cost came up, Augusta resident John Lenox said he feared the county would get the short end of the stick.

“If we run over the cost, then the Bracken County taxpayers would have to pay,” Lenox said.

Lenox said simply agreeing to this may set a further precedent for how much aid is required for one county to give another. Lenox said he hopes Bracken County won’t be responsible for providing fire and police service as well.

“This may be just the tip of the iceberg,” Lenox said.

Those with the Bracken County EMS said county residents will benefit just as much, if not more, from the added ambulance and revenue. The area of Robertson that the EMS will pick up averages about one to two calls a month, said EMS Director Betty McClanahan. That means for a majority of the time, Bracken County will have an additional ambulance to make calls in the county, she said. There is a need for an additional ambulance to the county’s fleet of three ambulances, McClanahan said.

“Several times we have to call in for mutual aid,” McClanahan said. “This will give us room for two more patients.”

Most of the county’s 16 EMTs welcome the addition of the Robertson County residents and the ambulance, said EMT Bryan Harrison.

“Most want to help,” Harrison said. “They don’t mind. They are doing it here for nothing, what’s a little more?”

Those on the fiscal court who said they felt the county wouldn’t be harmed by taking part of the Robertson County territory also said that there is a community obligation to help out if possible.

“What are these counties going to do if other counties don’t help?” asked magistrate Scotty Lippert.

The vote on the fiscal court went seven in favor and one opposed. The lone dissenting voice on the court was that of magistrate David Kelsch. He said he felt Robertson County should provide their own service if they are an independent county.

“As a taxpayer, I can’t see where it is our responsibility,” Kelsch said.

The two other counties which will share the responsibility are Nicholas and Harrison counties.

The EMS board of directors will meet tonight at 6:30 p.m. in the Bracken EMS building to vote on the inter-local agreement. If approved, the EMS will meet with the state and the other three counties on Sept. 4 at 10:00 a.m. at Blue Licks State Resort Park in Robertson County to adopt the resolution.