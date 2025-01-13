The Kentucky Gateway Museum Center saw many visitors in 2024 spanning many states and global nations.

KYGMC Executive Director Robert Boone expressed that the museum sees most of its visitors in the spring, summer and fall.

“Most of our visitors in 2024 and all past years come from Kentucky, especially the northern Kentucky and Cincinnati area. Although we did see growth in reaching the central Kentucky, Lexington area, in 2024. Globally, most of our visitors are concentrated in the United Kingdom and western Europe regions,” Boone said.

He explained that most of the museum visitors especially those from Europe, visit to see the KSB Miniatures Collection.

“Visitors usually find us via the web, social media, conferences and tour groups,” Boone stated.

In 2024, KYGMC had a visitor count of around 7,583 according to Boone. He noted that the number included those who visited the museum.

“This number does not include outreach outside of the walls of the KYGMC. If we add the outreach numbers to the 7,583, then our reach grows to about 20,000 people,” Boone said.

He further expressed that the museum’s outreach included on-site educational programming for around 20 schools that was delivered regularly and the annual Big Read.

“In 2024, the KYGMC hosted two conferences in the spring. We were the host site for the spring Kentucky Museum and Heritage Alliance Conference, which brought visitors from across Kentucky. Also in the spring, the KYGMC was the host for the KSB Miniatures Workshops, which brought visitors from around the world,” Boone stated.

KYGMC Trustee Emeritus Louis Browning expressed that in 2024 visitors came from 48 states and the District of Columbia along with 18 countries and dozens of cities in Kentucky.

He further noted that after four days into the new year, KYGMC welcomed visitors from six states and four countries.

“As for 2025, we will host new exhibits in our two changing galleries, including a really great “Thomas The Train” interactive exhibit geared toward children that we have borrowed from the Minneapolis Children’s Museum,” Boone stated.

He further expressed;

“We will also increase our evening lecture series, covering a variety of topics. Finally, we will be launching an oral history collection lab and initiative that will enable us to further preserve our region’s history,” said Boone.

Browning stated that KYGMC is excited to meet everyone who will visit the museum in 2025 and that they are grateful to those who visited in 2024.