Erin Williams has been working with clay for more than 10 years after developing a skill and love for it.

Williams, a native of Maysville, studied at The University of Indianapolis as an art therapy major.

After graduating college and having completed an apprenticeship in Whitefish, Mont. as well as an artist residency in Columbia, Mo., Williams returned to Maysville in 2022 with her husband and three cats.

“I hadn’t touched clay in any academic setting. I was required to take a ceramic course for my major. I actually didn’t fall head over heels in love with the clay at the first touch,” Williams said.

She noted that the clay flew off onto the floor the first time she threw on a potter’s wheel.

“It was a slow romance that required nurturing and hard work on my part. With every ceramic class I took, my skill and love for it deepened, though. By the time I graduated I knew that I needed to continue to make art with clay,” Williams expressed.

According to Williams, the majority of her artwork is made from a potter’s wheel but she also uses additional elements like hand building including her recent work of “Beans” and “Florever Arrangements”.

“My favorite thing to make on the potter’s wheel is a mug, though, because it’s a part of so many people’s routine whether it has coffee, tea, or anything else in it. Drinking vessels can elevate something as simple as having coffee with a friend,” Williams said.

She expressed that since her art is handmade “it connects you to something larger than yourself” and it makes her feel “part of something greater.”

“Through my art, I am able to work through emotions, thoughts and ideas. In that way my art is therapy for me,” Williams noted.

She expressed that the clay beans that she makes which are sold at EAT Gallery in downtown Maysville “were conceived after the loss of a friend.”

“Needing to create something joyful after a period of grief was essential in my healing. Whether it’s the imagery I paint onto my pottery or looking at the colorful beans, my hope is that others see my art and find a connection that gives them what they need like creating it gives me what I need,” Williams stated.

She explained that she has a home studio and offers classes for people to take.

You can learn more about Williams and her pottery on her website, erinwilliamspottery.com.