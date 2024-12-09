A new radio service is now available in Maysville as of Friday, Dec. 6.

In an editorial piece by WEKU Director and Manager Mike Savage, Eastern Kentucky University announced that it was expanding its service in Northern Kentucky which included Maysville.

The radio station is 88.1 FM WEKM and Eastern Kentucky University President David McFaddin expressed that they are thrilled to expand.

“We are thrilled to expand WEKU’s reach with the new transmitter in Maysville, ensuring that more Kentuckians have access to high-quality news, public radio programming and a trusted source for local voices and stories,” McFaddin expressed.

He further continued;

“This milestone reflects our commitment to serving the Commonwealth and enriching our communities through education and engagement.”

Savage noted that the application for the service in Maysville was approved by the Federal Communications Commission.

“This expansion of our public radio service to the Maysville community is driven by increased support from WEKU listeners as well as some strategic station budgeting,” Savage expressed.

The new station 88.1 WEKM will serve almost 30,000 people in Mason Bracken and Robertson counties and parts of Ripley, Ohio and Higginsport, Ohio according to Savage.