The Ledger Independent is publishing a 50/50 series featuring 50 things over 50 weeks. During this series, our readers can expect to see different “Local Talents/Artisans” each week.

Some of the “Local Talents/Artisans” that may be featured will include, artists, authors, songwriters and more. The general definition of “artisan” refers to a worker in a skilled trade, according to the Oxford Dictionary.

Please enjoy Day 13 of the series.

Dannielle Nicole Mathews is an artist who was born and raised in West Union, Ohio.

She specializes in making handmade and hand-painted jewelry. Mathews has a vast array of products that are suitable for most.

“I have something for everyone,” said Mathews.

When she began working with new mediums it became a serious hobby for her.

“When I was 18, a good friend showed me how to make jewelry with different materials, and I was hooked. I’ve been making jewelry to sell since 2006. I turned my passion into a business in 2015,” explained Mathews.

Her love for jewelry making has lasted for as long as she can remember.

“I’ve been obsessed with beads since I was old enough to play with them. I’ve made bracelets since I was a young kid,” explained Mathews. “It’s something I’ve been interested in since I was little. I started doing more with it as I’ve gotten older and I just love doing it.”

She is best known for her plethora of handmade earrings but also makes hair claw clips, necklaces, bracelets and even ornaments.

Mathews expressed that making jewelry makes her feel good.

“I love being at shows and people come up to me and they tell me how talented I am and how much they love my stuff. It puts a big smile on my face,” said Mathews.

To learn more about Mathews and her talent, she can be found on Facebook under a group entitled The Bead Boss Lady – Handmade Jewelry, or by going to Shopify and typing in https://bead-boss-lady.myshopify.com.