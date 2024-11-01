During Governor Andy Beshear’s time in Maysville, he made his way to the J. Ugrin Medical Center, to celebrate the recent expansion of services with a ribbon cutting.

This facility will house Primary Plus medical specialties and counseling services as well as medical offices.

“Let me tell you, this community is on a winning streak,” began Beshear. “And it just keeps getting better. Now I’m honored to join you as we open the J. Ugrin Medical Center. This multi-million dollar restoration is going to change lives and it’s going to save lives.”

The J. Ugrin Medical Center is the first federally qualified Health Center in Kentucky that has a family medicine residency program. The first four residents began their journey over the summer.

Additionally, the program is the only rural health care residency program that is not affiliated with a major university.

“That means Maysville and Mason County is doing something no one else in Kentucky have done in expanding healthcare to your people,” explained Beshear.

Beshear then asked the new residents to stand and be recognized.

“Dr. Stack and I were proud to assist with the certifications and approval on this residency program,” said Beshear. “Folks, I believe health care is a human right. And when we can recruit more primary care doctors to Eastern Kentucky from the very beginning of their careers, it helps us make sure every family can have a doctor they trust close to home.”

Beshear ended his remarks by announcing Jerry Ugrin, CEO of PrimaryPlus, as the newest Kentucky Colonel.

Ugrin took to the podium to express his thanks to the governor.

“I am humbled. I am in awe,” expressed Ugrin. “I’m just gonna say, you ain’t seen nothing yet.”

“Today we wanted to recognize what Jerry Ugrin has done, what this facility means, and how he and PrimaryPlus are bettering the lives of Mason County,” Beshear concluded.

Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill expressed his belief that this medical center is a pathway into the future of Maysville.

“The Primary Plus J. Ugrin Medical Center represents our future in downtown. As our region’s first Rural Medicine Residency Program, I’m convinced that this facility will end up bringing 60 high-paying healthcare jobs to downtown while also growing to attract 300 patients per day. Those two facts alone highlight the immense economic impact this Primary Plus facility will have on downtown Maysville,” said McNeill.

McNeill stated that he felt that the naming of the building seemed a fitting tribute to Ugrin when it is viewed in those terms.

”I cannot thank Jerry, Michael Thoroughman and the Primary Plus Team enough for all they’ve done,” McNeill stated.

Dr. Tyler Elam, Family Practice Physician and Family Medicine Residency Program Director thanked all of the individuals who helped to make this residency program a reality.

“To all in attendance, thank you. Thank you for supporting our efforts from the future to form the future of healthcare while increasing availability of training opportunities in family medicine, decreasing care gaps in our HPSA-saturated region and improving access to care for our current demographic state in which is heavily weighted toward the baby boomers,” stated Elam.

State Representative William Lawrence noted his pride for the work being done in Maysville.

“Thank you all for your commitment to Maysville/Mason County. Thank you for your investment. A lot of people have commitment but when it comes time to write the checks it gets tough. We appreciate what you’re doing and sticking with us and thank you all for being here and supporting these folks today. It’s just an exciting time to be apart of Maysville/Mason County,” said Lawrence.

“We’re very excited and so proud to have you as part of this community,” said Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill to Ugrin.

The event concluded with a ribbon cutting and a tour of the building.