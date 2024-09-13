A statement was released on Thursday from Lewis County Schools about an incident perceived as a threat at Lewis County Middle School that afternoon.

According to LCS, district administration responded to the “incident and statement” made by a student and thoroughly investigated the claims that were made.

After assessing the alleged threat, it was determined there was no real threat to the students or staff at LCMS.

“The Lewis County Middle School Administration followed all of the safety protocols and procedures and appropriately addressed the incident,” a statement read. “At no time were any Lewis County students or staff at risk.”

More information will be released as this story develops.