9/11 remembrance ceremony held

Members of the Aberdeen Police Department, Maysville Police Department, Aberdeen Fire Department, Maysville Fire Department and Brown County Sheriff’s Office stand near a beam from one of the towers of the World Trade Center at a remembrance ceremony in Aberdeen, Ohio.

ABERDEEN, Ohio — The Village of Aberdeen held a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at a memorial site along the Ohio River.

On the anniversary of the events, Aberdeen Police Department, Aberdeen Fire Department, Maysville Fire Department, Maysville Police Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the Village of Aberdeen Mayor and community members joined together in remembrance of what took place on Sept. 11, 2001.

Standing in front of a relic from one of the two original Twin Towers, Aberdeen Chief of Police David Benjamin gave a few remarks.

He first thanked everyone for coming and discussed the reason for the ceremony.

“Paying homage to each and everyone who laid down their life on Sept. 11, 2001,” Benjamin began. “Not just the ones who laid down their life, but there were many others who made sacrifices. We know that our country was changed forever. Our world was changed forever.”

Following his opening remarks, everyone joined together in singing the “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

“On Sept. the 11th, 2001, 2,977 people lost their lives,” Benjamin remarked.

He added to his statements.

“That’s not the final number because, as we know many, others who ran into the face of danger and ran into buildings trying to protect others laid down their lives as well,” he continued. “They lost their lives after the fact, there are many who dealt with health issues for long term after that.”

He further added that the events changed both the world and our nation and more people had prayed than before.

“Often times when God allows us to go through trials and tribulations is when we draw closer to him,” Benjamin remarked.

He discussed the courageous men and women who face danger.

“We know that we have a lot of men and women who are willing to run into the face of danger and protect us all and we’re thankful for that,” Benjamin said. “But we know that we can’t do it without somebody there to watch over us. We’re thankful for God’s blessing on our lives.”

Benjamin then said a prayer.

Maysville Fire Department Chief Kyle Carpenter shared remarks at the ceremony. He recalled being in the eighth grade when the events of 9/11 occurred.

“I had a teacher that let us keep watching (coverage of the events). They went across the intercom and told the teachers to shut it off,” Carpenter recalled.

Carpenter continued to share his memory of the day.

“Lckily the teacher I had looked and asked, “Are you all comfortable watching this?” and the whole class said yes. He’s like, “Well good, because this is what your kids are going to be learning about in textbooks,” Carpenter remarked.

While some kids may be learning about 9/11 for the first time, Carpenter noted the importance of them knowing.

“We don’t forget about the sacrifices that were made that day, not only by the people on 9/11 and afterwards with the rescue efforts, but the war in Iraq and all the service members that this affected years and years and were still affected today,” Carpenter explained.

He noted they were gathered to remember those individuals but to also remember the community as well.

Carpenter said it is an honor to serve his community.

“It’s just an honor to be able to help the citizens of Ohio or Kentucky,” he said.

Village of Aberdeen Mayor William Eastwood said 9/11 was an emotional day for him.

He discussed the 9/11 memorial in Aberdeen.

According to Eastwood, the 9/11 memorial represents all 50 states. The piece at the memorial was a structural beam from one of the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center.

In the memorial, concrete is in the shape of the U.S. Pentagon building and the beam is in memory of the lives that were lost.

The beam weighs around 3,000 pounds and was picked up in New York by the Huntington Township Volunteer Fire Department and Aberdeen Police Department, according to Eastwood.

A number was marked on the side of the beam that said “evidence number 62.”

“It took one year and a few months…to start releasing these pieces out to all 50 states in the United States,” Eastwood explained.

He continued.

“It is the community that I have here represented and the ones who are not here today that made this a success,” Eastwood said.

He thanked those who were at the ceremony for their service, including those who couldn’t be there and those who they had lost.

Benjamin noted that every flag at the memorial was at rest as the 9/11 flag was blowing in the wind.

“We made them a promise that day that we will never forget and that’s a promise that I plan on upholding. I’m sure you guys do as well,” Benjamin remarked.

He further recalled that, on 9/11, he received a phone call to go to the police department and surround the schools in the area. Benjamin noted they did everything to protect the people.

“31 years of service and that’s what drives me today just the same as it did the very first day. To fight for our freedom and fight for the people that we serve. And on 9/11, that’s exactly what people did,” Benjamin recalled.

He gave thanks to those in the military who have fought for everyone.

Village of Aberdeen Assistant Police Chief Chris Hunter said, after serving in the Marine Corps and joining law enforcement, 9/11 has affected him.

“It means a lot. It’s more than just coming out and paying our respects it’s again. Like Chief Benjamin said, we got to keep their memories going and we have to keep going,” Hunter concluded.