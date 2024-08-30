WEST UNION, Ohio — Two arrests have been made in Highland County in connection with the 2020 murder of an 18-year-old in Adams County.

It was announced by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Adams County Sherriff Kimmy Rogers and Adams County Prosecutor Aaron Haslam on Saturday, Aug. 24 that Jordan Comer, 22, and Latyran “Ty” Haithcock, 25, had been arrested.

The pair, both from Hillsboro, were arrested without incident, according to a release.

Warrants were issued on Friday, Aug. 23 alleging that Comer and Haithcock caused the death of Boston Bloomfield.

Bloomfield was found dead by first responders at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at 237 Palmer Road in Seaman.

At the time of the murder, deputies said there were no suspects and no arrests were made in connection with the crime.

The arrests of both Comer and Haithcock are the result of an investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office with additional assistance from the Highland County Task Force, Highland County Prosecutor’s Office and Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington Court House Police Department assisted in taking the two men into custody.

Currently, Comer is being held in the Adams County Jail while Haithcock is being held in the Fayette County Jail.

The case is under review by the Adams County prosecuting attorney and will be presented in front of a grand jury.