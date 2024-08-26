MOUNT OLIVET — Robertson County Sheriff Terry Gray was arrested on Sunday evening for allegedly driving a tractor under the influence.

Gray, 47, was arrested for similar actions in December 2023 after the Robertson County School Resource Officer reported an alleged altercation that occurred on campus.

On Sunday, Aug. 25, Gray found himself in a similar situation.

According to an arrest citation, Kentucky State Police Post Six received a call from the Robertson County Fire Department regarding a tractor that was overturned on Sardis Road.

Allegedly, Fire Chief Jamie Fulton told dispatch the operator of the tractor was Gray and noted “erratic” behavior and possible intoxication.

The fire department later notified dispatch the tractor was now upright on the shoulder of the road, the citation read.

According to the citation, KSP Trooper Caleb Hamm located the tractor on Main Street and watched it “traveling on the yellow line.”

Hamm conducted a traffic stop on West Walnut Street and made contact with Gray. He reported that Gray had a “strong odor” of an alcoholic beverage on his person.

Allegedly, when asked to perform a Standard Field Sobriety Test, Gray refused. Hamm detained Gray until another officer arrived on the scene.

According to the citation, the second officer arrived and “contacted” Gray in the back seat of Hamm’s marked cruiser. Upon initial contact, he smelled alcohol on Gray as well.

Allegedly, Gray had “glassy” and bloodshot eyes during his interaction with the officer.

Gray refused a sobriety test for the second time, according to the citation.

According to the citation, Hamm transported Gray to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a breath test. The second officer later read “implied consent” in the parking lot.

Gray contacted his attorney by phone and declined to take a breath test, the citation read.

Gray was then transported to Harrison Memorial Hospital for a blood test. Upon arrival, the second officer read Gray “implied consent” in the parking lot.

Gray declined to contact his attorney and refused a blood test, the citation read.

According to the citation, a search warrant was obtained and executed for Gray’s blood sample at Harrison Memorial Hospital.

The warrant was signed by Judge Charles W. Kuster Jr.