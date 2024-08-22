Mason County voters can now receive text updates for election services in the county.

According to Mason County Clerk Stephanie Schumacher, she signed up for a service called TextMyGov. The service will send “real-time” updates to voters in the county regarding different stages in an election period.

The updates and texts sent through the program will include registration deadlines, absentee portals opening or closing, early voting periods and other similar steps.

“We’re just trying to get real-time information to voters so that they can keep up to date with this election cycle,” Schumacher said. She noted that several county clerks across the commonwealth have utilized this service.

According to Schumacher, the program officially “rolled out” in Mason County at the beginning of August. The program has been announced and discussed in several ways, including through social media and the radio.

When the program officially opened, some Mason County residents may have received a text message from Schumacher’s office regarding enrollment.

She noted this was not a scam text sent with the intent to harm or put anyone at risk of sharing personal information.

“That is a legitimate text from my office and from this service. I had some questions about that,” Schumacher said.

According to Schumacher, TextMyGov uses information from a database at the United States Postal Service. She noted that some mobile numbers were retrieved through the program and a message was automatically sent out.

If someone received the text automatically and enrolled, they do not need to do so a second time.

Schumacher noted that if someone has enrolled but later decides they do not want to utilize the service, they can always opt back out of the program.

“At any time if a person decides they don’t want to be a part of it, they can always text stop,” Schumacher said.

Once the service has been texted “stop,” text updates regarding election services will not continue to be sent. A new message will need to be sent in order to re-enroll in the program.

Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill asked Schumacher if the program could be combined with RAVE alerts sent by emergency management. Schumacher said this was not possible because RAVE can only be used for emergencies.

To enroll in the text service and receive updates on the election timeline in Mason County, please text “Mason Clerk” to 91896.

If the message says “Mason County Clerk” instead of “Mason Clerk,” the program will not send a message for citizens to opt in. It must read “Mason Clerk” only.

Once the message has been sent to 91896, the program will send an automated response to confirm the interest in the program. To confirm enrollment, citizens must respond “yes.”

Multiple messages may be received each month.

For more information on the service or for questions, please contact the Mason County Clerk’s Office at 606-564-3341.