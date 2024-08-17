Frontier Housing recently presented updates on a cleanup grant received for Hayswood Hospital.

Robert Perkins, P.G., MBA, with Linebach Funkhouser Inc., an environmental compliance and consulting firm, discussed current and future progress toward the project.

According to Perkins, the organization has been interested in assisting with work done at Hayswood Hospital for a while.

“We’ve been looking at this building for a really, really long time,” Perkins said.

In the past, it has been difficult to secure funding through the United States Environmental Protection Agency, he said.

Typically, funds awarded through the EPA are between $280,000 and $300,000, which does not allow for much progress.

He noted there have been several complaints brought forth regarding the amount of funding available for such projects.

“Congress has been looking to refund these projects to a higher level for many years but it wasn’t until the bill money became available that the increases actually happened. We’re really thrilled about it,” Perkins said.

In May 2023, Frontier Housing was awarded a $1,999,900 Brownfields Cleanup Grant from the EPA. Perkins noted this meant the project was “headed in the right direction.”

He briefly discussed Linebach Funkhouser Inc.’s role in the cleanup project.

According to Perkins, he and William Harshaw, P.E., will ensure that all guidelines for the EPA grant are being followed throughout the process. He noted the agency is very strict and specific on what can be done.

“It’s not a hard process, but it sometimes, and I’ll be honest with you, it doesn’t always go as fast as we hope. Sometimes federal money just takes a little longer. Rest assured that we are moving as fast as we can,” Perkins said.

He noted the goal of keeping the project as safe and efficient as possible.

Currently, Linebach Funkhouser Inc. is in the process of working alongside Buffalo Trace for paperwork purposes. This includes getting a copy of a request for proposal for an abatement contract, Perkins said.

Over the next few weeks, the organization will begin looking for a contractor. Buffalo Trace Area Development District Community Development Director Kristie Dodge will post the bid on a private server for 30 days, according to Perkins.

He noted that, in order to place a bid, contractors must contact Dodge to gain access.

After bids have been received, they will be evaluated and a decision will be made within a few weeks. According to Perkins, everything will be watched “closely” to ensure an efficient outcome.

In the next seven to nine months, a lot of work will be done. People near the property might see dumpsters, trailers and other equipment as work begins to progress on-site, according to Perkins.

He noted all work will be completed during standard business hours out of respect for those who live nearby.

Before any reconstruction can begin on the property, the asbestos and lead in the building must be removed by the proper agencies. According to Harshaw, there are specific rules that need to be followed every step of the way.

He noted the contractor selected for the project will need to be dedicated to those aspects. The process should be safe for citizens nearby and involved throughout the project, from start to finish.

Harshaw estimated five months for this process to be complete. He noted that weather might have an impact on the progress being made.

Tom Manning-Beavin, the CEO of Frontier Housing, spoke briefly about the project.

According to Manning-Beavin, no official decision has been made on what Hayswood Hospital will be repurposed as.

“We’ve not set in stone what we plan to do with the building but our conversations have revolved around residential use, some probably rental housing and probably mixed-income,” he said.

He noted that his main goal is to keep the community informed about what is being done to restore the property to its original quality and return it to a community asset.

Manning-Beavin thanked several people who have helped to make the project possible.

“It’s been a real team effort. Without that, again, Frontier wouldn’t be here,” Manning-Beavin said.

If Hayswood Hospital is repurposed for housing, some of the units would have income targets while others would be at market rate, Manning-Beavin said.

“That’s not always how organizations like Frontier do the work, but I feel that this property lends itself to that (housing),” he said. “We have an opportunity to create a more holistic community where the city comes to reside and take advantage of what the city has the offer.”

Community leaders and officials briefly shared remarks on the cleanup project.

“When I became mayor, several different people said to me, “If you don’t get anything else done, you need to get something done about that hospital.” But one person doesn’t get that kind of thing done,” Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill said.

She noted the team effort necessary to make a project of this magnitude possible.

“Somehow or another, the stars just aligned (for the project to become official),” Cotterill said. She noted the process started when Frontier Housing extended its service area to Mason County.

Maysville City Manager Matt Wallingford noted the impact of restoring the property.

“I’m sure every administrator and every elected official now and here on is tickled that we’re not gonna have this thorn in our side sitting up on top that hill,” Wallingford said.

He noted the lack of housing in Maysville.

“The fact that we’re no different than many other communities, that we lack affordable and attainable housing. Frontier is gonna make a really big difference in this and we’ll be a partner all along the way,” Wallingford said.

Former State Rep. Mike Denham added to Wallingford’s sentiments.

“This not only removes an eyesore in this community, this gives affordable housing for a lot of people,” Denham said.

He noted the impact of having housing in a community.

“If you don’t have housing, you don’t have a workforce. If you don’t have a workforce, you can’t recruit jobs. I’m constantly reminded that housing is where jobs go when they need to sleep,” Denham said.

Cotterill agreed with Denham in saying this project will have a much larger impact than just aesthetics.

“The impact goes beyond the aesthetics of it, typically for the housing and that shortage and what we need to provide for our citizens so much. We look forward to working with you guys,” Cotterill said.

Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill remarked on the project as well.

“Hayswood in and of itself is a project that’s due national recognition,” McNeill said. “I think folks are starting to witness and identify some of the opportunities here in Maysville.”

He added that this project is one of several economic projects in the state.

Harshaw shared final remarks on the cleanup efforts.

“It’s gonna be such an asset when you all are done. It could be the greatest place to live in Maysville for renting apartments when we’re done,” Harshaw said.