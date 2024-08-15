Get ready to tee off at the first annual Kevin Doyle Memorial Golf Scramble this weekend.

Dravin Routt, a friend of Doyle’s oldest son, said the event will serve as a way for the community and Doyle’s loved ones to come together to share memories of Doyle and his family.

“The reason why I wanted to do this was to just get everybody together and let it be a fun event for everybody to enjoy,” Routt said. “A way to get the family help and for everybody to just kind of talk about, remember and just tell good stories about the memories they had with Kevin, the family, stuff like that.”

According to Routt, his connection to Doyle’s family began with a childhood friendship with his oldest son, Keith.

When they were younger, Keith and Routt used to race to Keith’s mom’s classroom at Straub Elementary to see who could get there first, he said.

Routt used to spend weekends with the Doyle family “ripping and running” around the house, farm and pig shows.

“They treated me like I was one of them, which really touched me. I was thankful that they treated me that way,” Routt said.

He went on to discuss the scramble to be held in Doyle’s memory.

According to Routt, the scramble will offer nine holes, door prizes, payouts for first and second place, cornhole and other activities such as Bingo. He noted the hopes of getting activities for families to participate in throughout the day.

“Just to keep everybody occupied throughout the day and in good spirits,” Routt said.

In addition to the yard activities, there will be hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, snacks, cookies and drinks at the golf scramble. Routt noted the amount of help offered by the community to prepare for the event.

He said there is a “tremendous” amount of people and businesses who have assisted him in planning the event.

“They just keep reaching out every day to make sure we have what we need for this event. It’s going good,” Routt said. “It’s amazing what good a community can do for somebody like Kevin that was such a great leader in the community.”

According to Routt, there will be two sessions for the golf scramble. One session will begin at 8 a.m. with the second to follow at noon, he said.

Routt reiterated the purpose of the golf scramble.

“I just feel like it would be a great event for everybody to kind of heal in some way or tell stories they didn’t want to tell at first but now they feel comfortable,” Routt said. “Just something to get the whole community together.”

He noted the scramble would serve as a way for the community to show the Doyle family how thankful they are for them and for what Doyle has done for the community.

The first annual Kevin Doyle Memorial Scramble will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 8 a.m. at Kenton Station Golf Course.

According to a flyer for the event, check-in begins at 8 a.m. Participation is $40 for members and $50 for non-members.

Routt noted that all proceeds from the event will go to the Doyle family.

“Everything we make off this will go right to Lauren and the kids,” Routt said.

For more information on the event, please contact Routt at 606-541-6411.