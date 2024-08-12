Nelson named police chief

A Maysville native was recently appointed police chief of the Middletown Police Department in Middletown, Ohio.

Earl Nelson, a 1996 Mason County High School graduate, has been employed with the department for nearly 19 years. He said it will be 19 years officially in October.

Before his promotion, Nelson held the rank of deputy police chief. Nelson added that he held the rank of sergeant before being named deputy police chief.

According to Nelson, he “slowly migrated” to Middletown after leaving his hometown for college.

Nelson attended Northern Kentucky University and later received a Bachelor and Master of Science in criminal justice administration from Tiffin University in Tiffin, Ohio.

He remarked on his promotion to police chief of the Middletown Police Department.

“I’m excited. I’m more excited for my family than anything. I know this is a big deal for them, for me to get promoted,” Nelson said. His cousin, Mike Turner added to Nelson’s comment.

“For him to be chief there and them to trust him to be chief in that community, it’s a big deal. He gets both ends from Cincinnati and Dayton. It’s amazing,” Turner said.

He added that Middletown has a population of roughly 50,000 people.

“For him to accomplish this, it’s a big deal,” Turner said.

According to Turner, the Middletown Police Department has 80 police officers with over 100 employees including dispatch. He said the average age of the officers at MPD is between 25 and 30 years old.

Nelson discussed what he hopes to achieve and promote during his time as police chief.

“The thing about it is showing that you can come from Maysville and reach your goals and your dreams,” Nelson said. “Showing people who look like me that they can achieve their goals and do great things in their life.”

Turner reiterated his previous statements on Nelson’s accomplishments and said his family is proud.