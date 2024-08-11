A mural with paintings of learning is displayed at the new Mason County Middle School.

Maysville Rotarians try out the slides at the new Mason County Middle School.

Maysville Rotarians visit the gymnasium at the new Mason County Middle School.

Maysville Rotary Club recently took a tour of the new Mason County Middle School facility.

On Tuesday, Aug. 6, MCMS Principal Erika Appelman and Vice Principal Margaret Iyengar provided a walk-through tour to Rotarians.

After visiting the cafeteria, the tour began in the choir room. Appelman said the room is soundproof.

In the previous middle school students would have to practice on the stairs before a concert, she added.

“We’re really excited to have this space for our choir program opened to all sixth, seventh and eighth graders as well as the teacher. She’s wonderful,” Appelman stated.

The tour continued through the band room, showcasing practice rooms where students can have individual tutoring sessions.

Like the choir room, the band room is also soundproof and provides storage lockers for students to place their instruments.

“In the past, our kids have had to carry their instruments all over the building. It resulted in a lot of loss of trumpets and a lot of parents upset that their trumpets are lost and kids upset,” Appelman stated.

According to Appelman, the middle school is able to hold around 800 students. This year’s enrollment is 550.

She noted that students will start school this year at the new facility.

According to Appelman, most of the construction will be finished by the time school starts. Some aspects, such as light switches, electrical outlets and blinds will still need to be added to the building.

Moving onto the gym, Appelman stated that, in the previous building, the gym was not big enough for a basketball game.

She said the school is fortunate to have air conditioning in the new gym along with large fans.

“The space here is beautiful, we can fit the entire student body in here. Mason County Middle School has not held a student-wide assembly in their school probably ever,” Appelman stated.

She said MCS Superintendent Rick Ross got a basketball-proof video board placed in the gym to project videos, speakers and more.

Continuing on the tour, Rotarians traveled to the sixth grade wing. The wing is still in the construction phase. According to Appelman, the wing will likely be the safest place in the county in the event of a tornado.

She stated it is a storm shelter that would have water and everything needed if you were to be trapped in it.

The last part of the tour was the media center that houses two slides, the library, school store, creative cafe and presentation rooms.

A question was raised on what traffic flow patterns will work and Appelman stated it has been debated over and over.

She said buses will come through the back parking lot at the bus lane with parent drop-off and pickup will be in the front of the school.

“I think we are encouraging people to come in from the AA instead of Clarks Run Road because of MCIS,” Appelman said. “There’s just going to be a lot of traffic. When they leave, we’d like them to go to the AA instead of going to Clarks Run and trying to turn left on a school morning.”