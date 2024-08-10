A governor’s coin and pins are placed near a “Proud Woman Veteran” sticker at a pinning ceremony for Wynema Sorrell, a World War II veteran.

A picture of Wynema Sorrell, a World War II veteran, and a print copy of her brother, also a veteran, sit on a table at the pinning ceremony for Sorrell.

FLEMINGSBURG —Wynema Sorrell, a World War II veteran, was honored by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs with a pinning ceremony recently.

According to Everett Bracken, the Acting State Programs Director, Sorrell is 95 and resides at the Pioneer Trace Nursing Home in Flemingsburg.

Bracken said they were at the nursing home to honor Sorrell and her service in the military. He discussed her military background.

According to Bracken, Sorrell joined the U.S. Army in 1950 and went to Fort Lee, Va. for training when she was 21 years old. Sorrell was later sent to the Pentagon, where she served as an assistant to the colonel.

“When her work at the Pentagon was finished, she went to Fort Lee, Va. worked as a food service specialist. She was in charge of all food orders for the troops at the facility,” Bracken stated.

Although Sorrell loved her time in the military and working alongside the troops, her mother became ill. This resulted in her decision to return home to care for her, Bracken said.

According to Bracken, Sorrell was honorably discharged in June of 1952. Shortly after she returned home, her mother passed away.

He briefly discussed Sorrell’s support for the Kentucky administration.

“Wynema was always been a strong supporter of Kentucky administration and enjoys telling stories about her time in the military,” Bracken remarked.

Commissioner Whitney Allen presented Sorrell with a governor’s coin and thanked everyone who was involved with putting the ceremony to recognize an American patriot.

“It’s a great honor I get, the chance to recognize a lot of individuals in my role. This is very important and unique,” Allen stated.

Sorrell is part of the first generation of women to be a part of the military, he added.

“What you’ve done in that time, you set the pace for the women that are serving currently and women veterans that continue to serve right now,” Allen stated.

He presented Sorrell with a governor’s coin as well as a coin from the Kentucky Public VA team.

Allen presented a certificate along with the coins that stated the coin was presented in recognition of Sorrell’s service to “our great nation.” The certificate is a “token” of commitment, admiration and respect.

Following the presentation, a melody of America the Beautiful and Mine Eyes Have Seen the Glory was performed for Sorrell along with a reading of the poem The Noble and the Brave.

A few female veterans were in attendance at the ceremony and gave a special salute to Sorrell.

Sorrell said she was astonished and asked her daughter to speak on her behalf.

“Thank you all so much. We really appreciate it and respect what you’ve done. We certainly are proud of our mother. It’s not very often that folks get to see their mothers live to be 95 but we’re very blessed,” she said.

Sorrell’s daughter continued.

“She was a wonderful mother and she made us who we all are today and so we’re very thankful for her,” she concluded.