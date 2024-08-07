Proceeds raised at Pub 4 Paws in Augusta will benefit Cleo’s Legacy, a non-profit organization.

According to the director of Cleo’s Legacy, Alex Siska, Cleo’s Legacy is a foster-based rescue. The organization received it’s 501c3 status in November 2023.

Siska noted the organization was officially started after she lost her “soul-dog” Cleo, a boxer-pit.

“I lost Cleo in November and Cleo was my soul-dog,” Siska said. “She was just everything. I’ve had her since I was 16 so she was my first adult dog, my first dog.”

Siska added that Cleo was with her through several memorable parts of her life and became a best friend to her daughter as well.

“She’s just been with me through everything. Through moves, stress, through relationships. She just means everything in the world to me,” Siska said. “Her personality was kind of opposite of mine. She was this optimist, full of life girl.”

Following Siska’s loss, she began receiving several calls about dogs needing to be rescued.

“I just kept getting this overwhelming feeling I needed to start this rescue, like this is what I was meant to do,” she said.

Siska noted she has always done a “little bit” of rescue but only received an official non-profit status last year.

According to Siska, the mission for Cleo’s Legacy is to take the “longest residents” of animals shelters and dogs in need and place them in foster homes in order to rehabilitate them.

In the beginning, Siska struggled to plan a way to balance her home and work life while running Cleo’s Legacy, she said.

She thought to herself, “Well, I just got to do it.”

With support from her family, Siska founded Cleo’s Legacy and has seen success since.

“It’s turned out to be kind of a full-time thing but I love to do it and my family is very supportive,” Siska said.

According to Siska, she initially planned for the organization to be a bully breed rescue. She said it has turned into a “broader” thing with several other breeds coming into the picture.

“I’m never gonna turn down a dog that needs us,” Siska said. She continued to discuss the organization, noting events held in the past and progress that has been made.

Cleo’s Legacy hosts fundraisers, adoption events and promotes their fosters on social media, Siska said. She added the organization has seen an increase in volunteers recently.

Siska continued to stress her goal of helping dogs in need.

“That’s kind of a little bit of what we’re about,” Siska said.

One volunteer for the organization, Jennifer Lynn, discussed her affiliation with Cleo’s Legacy and Siska.

“I’ve known Alex many years and she’s always been helping animals like I am. We’ve kind of been a team together as friends, helping animals in needs as long as I’ve known her,” Lynn said.

She added that she has been volunteering at Cleo’s Legacy since the organization began.

According to Lynn, Cleo’s Legacy offers free fostering. She said the organization is able to provide food and veterinarian care to the dogs through funds raised at events, such as Pub 4 Paws.

Lynn and Siska both encouraged community members to foster and rescue their animals.

“Checking out local shelters and rescues is pertinent when choosing a family pet and that is why I think fostering is a great step in that decision,” Lynn said. “It’s not only a ‘test drive’ to find a good fit (for your home), but it lessens the burden on the overcrowded rescues/shelters until homes can be found.”

They went on to discuss Pub 4 Paws in further detail, including what activities are expected to be available.

According to Siska, the event will have a cornhole tournament, silent auction and pet adoption drive. She added that live music, food and beverages will be at the pub as well.

Siska said the silent auction will be announced by Miss Augusta Riverfest.

Lynn shared brief remarks of her anticipation of the event.

“I definitely hope that people come out to support the cause because we are in dire need of funds, fosters and community support to help these animals that Cleo’s Legacy is taking off the streets and out of bad situations,” Lynn said. “It’s solely dependent on that community support, funds, fosters and volunteers.”

She remarked on the event being held outside of the organization’s usual area in Campbell County.

“We’re looking forward to getting further out from our area. Augusta is such a nice, great, peaceful river town,” Lynn said. Siska reiterated Lynn’s statement in saying she was excited for the event.

Pub 4 Paws will be held on Friday, Aug. 9 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Augusta Pub.

Cornhole tournament registration begins at 6 p.m. with the tournament to follow an hour later. There will be a prize for the first place winner of the tournament.

There is an pre-registration entry fee of $30 per team and $40 at the door. All proceeds go to Cleo’s Legacy.

To register for the event, please contact 859-750-5733.