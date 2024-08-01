Maysville Rotarians heard from Jason Calvert of Calvert Racing Engines at a recent meeting.

Calvert’s parents owned Calvert’s Used Cars on Stonelick Road, where Calvert developed his love for cars.

As the car lot decreased, Calvert’s father decided to retire which gave him the push to start something new.

After getting some help from Bill Kachler to find a new location, Calvert Racing opened at it’s new location where the old Hilltop Ford was.

Because there are so many restrictions and details on the type of business Calvert Racing Engines is and what they are capable of doing, it took six months to make the final contract happen.

The family did move the car lot out to the new location for a bit but Calvert’s main mission currently is engine related work.

Calvert receives work from McFarlands and Tim Short along with other local mechanics.

Calvert’s does not do removal or installs.

Calvert says the racing engine side of the business is steadily growing. Calvert shared that, although his work opportunities in other places have been plentiful, he stays here due to his love for his family and Maysville itself.

“I grew up here, they grew up here. It’s our home,” said Calvert referring to his family.

Calvert is currently working a consulting job with a professional racing team to broaden his knowledge.

“This car is all computer simulated in there. There’s a simulator in there and then it has a computer on board that actually will take parameters of 78 different parameters it takes. There’s readings on 78 different things in that car so I’m trying to gain some of that knowledge to maybe get into the tuning aspect,” explained Calvert.

He continued to discuss some of the work done.

“Some of the newer vehicles can take part in tuning to maybe get better fuel mileage, more performance, so this just kind of helps that end just a little bit cause we all know that some of this electric car stuff is pushing. So your knowledge base is going to have to get really broad shortly if this all goes through,” said Calvert.

Calvert said he has a great staff which makes all the difference to him in his business.

Calvert said there is little work done for locals at his business because there are very few racers who live nearby.

Repair shops give their continual support, Calvert added. He explained most of his work is done on the race track so he travels often.

Calvert said people often mistake Calvert Racing Engines as a shop that makes parts, gears or shafts. He reiterated they are strictly an automotive machine shop, meaning they only do things related to the automotive field.

Calvert hopes to eventually put a retail store in the front of the shop with some racing gear and generic parts regularly needed, he said. Calvert said an employee who could focus on social media would be beneficial on that front.

“Hopefully we can grow to that. I don’t know if we’re going to get that far but with enough help we can. I have a vision, so, you gotta start with that. After that you’ve just got to keep going,” said Calvert.

Calvert does not plan on changing their business model to move into electric cars.

“I think for the mainstay of my business we’re gonna stay in the automotive field of the gasoline power,” stated Calvert. “It’s going to take a long time for the electric part to get to the racing industry.”

Calvert plans to continue to support his racing customers and learn new trades through his consulting job.