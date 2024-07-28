Commonwealth’s Attorney Kelly Clarke has resigned from his position and removed his name from the November general election ballot.

The resignation was confirmed by Mason County Attorney John Estill.

Estill gave no further information for Clarke’s resignation.

However, Mason County Sheriff Ryan Swolsky released a statement regarding Clarke.

“A complaint was made to me from personnel in the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office involving possible criminal conduct in that office,” Swolsky said. “I have met the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations to address these allegations.”

Estill said he does not anticipate criminal charges being filed.

Clarke was the Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit, which covers Mason, Bracken and Fleming Counties.

Mason County Clerk Stephanie Schumacher said no special election will be held to replace Clarke as his position was already on the ballot in November.

According to Schumacher, the secretary of state’s office will contact the state party chairs, who will then contact the local parties.

“The three counties will come together to nominated candidates to be on the ballot,” Schumacher said.