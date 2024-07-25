Rack Room Shoes is now open in Maysville.

During a recent grand opening celebration, it was announced that Rack Room Shoes Gives would be donating $2,000 to the Mason County Intermediate School.

According to a release from Rack Room Shoes, the Maysville location features an Athletic Shop and a variety of footwear for the family.

“This store also brings a wide variety of footwear for the entire family, offering a large selection of popular brands at competitive prices and an ongoing “Buy One Get One 50 percent Off” promotion,” the release said.

Shawn Brooks, regional manager at Rack Room Shoes, said he looks forward to partnering with the community in Maysville.

“We’re thrilled to bring our selection of top brands and fantastic prices to Maysville families, especially as the back-to-school season approaches,” said Brooks. “We’re honored to open a store here and support Mason County Intermediate School with this donation. We look forward to becoming a valued part of the Maysville community and building strong customer relationships.”

The store is located at 229 Walmart Way within the Walmart Retail Plaza.

It is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.

Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill said he was excited to have Rack Room Shoes in Maysville.

McNeill stated, “We’re excited to welcome Rack Room Shoes to the Maysville and Mason County retail experience. Manager Dalton Gray and their team will be fantastic additions to the area. We continue to see immense interest in the area for retail amenities and commercial and industrial projects that only highlights and underscores our growing momentum here in Maysville, Mason County and Northeastern Kentucky. This momentum is not only highlighted in new amenities like Rack Room Shoes, but many of our historic stores are either expanding or revamping their stores. These are all great examples of our growing economy in Maysville and Mason County.”

MMCIDA Director Tyler McHugh expressed similar sentiments.

“The Rack Room Shoes deal is a perfect example of new businesses and amenities discovering our retail market. Our area’s retail footprint and shopping numbers continue to grow leading to new national chains discovering Maysville and Mason County. We’re very pleased with the addition of Rack Room Shoes and we’re looking forward to additional retail and shopping amenities opening soon,” McHugh said.

About Rack Room Shoes

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Rack Room Shoes is known as an innovator in the shoe industry for over 100 years. Rack Room Shoes operates more than 520 locations nationwide under the Rack Room Shoes and Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse brands. Both brands offer a great variety of on-trend styles for women, men and children in athletic, comfort and dress categories, while providing a delightful and trusted shopping experience for our valued customers. Through Rack Room Shoes Gives, our ongoing philanthropic program, we provide ways in which customers and employees can seek support for charitable organizations, instilling trust and inspiration in the communities we serve.