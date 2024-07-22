Life’s Ultimate Martial Arts Academy recently completed the largest roadside cleanup in Mason County history.

LUMA successfully cleaned 102 miles of roadside litter last weekend, two miles more than the original goal of 100 miles.

LUMA Owner and Chief Instructor Adam Snipes said there were roughly 30 people who participated and over 200 bags were picked up.

“It just kind of shows how we need to step up and be more responsible with our environment,” Snipes said.”Help teach the kids to be more responsible, so whenever we have situations like this…it’s great for everybody to give back to the community and help out and go that extra mile,” Snipes stated.

A spirit of Mason County certificate of appreciation check was presented to LUMA from Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill and the Mason County Fiscal Court.

“Mason County Fiscal Court is proud to offer our Roadside Litter Cleanup Abatement Grant, grant monies geared to ensuring Mason County remains clean and green and providing an opportunity for nonprofit groups and others to fund-raise. We receive these grant monies from the Kentucky Division of Waste Management to ensure our community remains pristine. When a group such as LUMA utilizes these funds, not only are we doing litter abatement, but the funds go to furthering a young person’s education and life experiences,” McNeill stated.

McNeill said he appreciates all of the effort that went into the cleanup.

“The Commissioners and I appreciate LUMA for participating in the roadside litter cleanup as it’s not as easy as just saying ‘we’ll clean 50 miles’,” he said. “Our Solid Waste Director, Shane Taylor, verifies each mile cleaned, bags and tons of litter collected. While it’s certainly an ambitious goal, we’re looking forward to assisting these students with it and their ultimate goal of reaching the World Championship in Japan.”

Mason County Solid Waste Director Shane Taylor also remarked on LUMA’s accomplishment.

“It’s a great program that we use to not only remediate and control litter but also help groups with their financial needs. We’ve had groups raise money and donate it back as well as raise money for uniforms and other items that all go to an educational experience for Mason County’s youth. Not only do these monies impact litter in communities, it’s used to help groups fund-raise, doubling its impact,” Taylor stated.

Snipes said the money will go towards the athletes competing in Japan and will help cover their airfare.

There were kids as young as seven and eight and individuals in their 60s that participated in the cleanup along with friends of the academy that jumped in to help, according to Snipes.

He said there was a gentleman who stopped and donated $8 after seeing their road crew.

“The support is alive here in Maysville with what we’re doing and we do appreciate it,” he said. “They see that this is huge deal for local martial arts academy to represent the United States of America on team U.S.A. in Japan.”

Snipes said they have always received major support from both the city and county officials and he believed the kids and parents are seeing that they are all working together as a team.

“We mention teamwork here at the academy and that’s how people succeed is by helping each other. We didn’t look at this as just a fundraiser just to raise the money we looked at it as also giving back to the community,” Snipes stated.

He said that, although the academy is taking six people to Japan, all of his students have helped to train and prepare for the trip.

“We want to give a special thank you to the Mason County Fiscal Court and all the officials, Judge Executive Owen McNeill, Mason County Solid Waste Director Shane Taylor, all the officials of the City of Maysville and Mason County, all our Academy Coaches for the tireless instruction that goes into each of our amazing students,” Snipes said. “Thank you to all our parents and students, Maysville Ledger Independent for covering this amazing story, and to all our community family and friends for all your help and support during this time.”