Residency Program Launches

PrimaryPlus’ residency program is welcoming patients following its official launch on Monday, July 1.

The program, announced in February 2023, will be the first rural medical teaching facility in the nation where a Federally Qualified Health Center would be the sole provider for a post-graduate training program.

This means that it would be supported both financially and academically by a non-profit organization.

The residency program is seeing its first class this summer. There are four physicians currently in the program.

Each year, the residency program is expected to receive four additional doctors for a full class of 12 residents by 2026.

According to PrimaryPlus, the first round of physicians include Devaki Dravid, DO, Jerry Eddis, MD, Brion Long, DO and Sara Roberts, DO.

PrimaryPlus provided a background on the program.

According to PrimaryPlus, the organization has worked with the Accreditation Council for General Medical Education, Health Resources and Services Administration along with various other local medical partners to bring the program to reality.

Since the late 1990s, the organization has discussed housing a residency program in the area, with CEO Jerry Ugrin dreaming of the possibility.

The importance of training medical residents in rural Appalachia was noted by the organization.

In turn, the training would help secure access to the future of healthcare in the Buffalo Trace Region for years to come, the organization said.

The difficulty in recruiting was also noted by PrimaryPlus.

“Jerry knew that if we could get these brilliant minds to our region, train them and invest in them that there was great potential for them to embrace the amazing people and the beauty of our region,” a statement from PrimaryPlus read.

The primary focus of the residency program will be family medicine with plans to use specialty services such as OB/GYN and pediatrics to provide residents with a well-rounded experience.

The first floor of the building where the program will be housed will headquarter the residency program. The second floor will be rental space.

When the program was announced, it was estimated to cost $170,000 per resident and an additional $1.5 million to cover support staff, equipment and clinical space throughout a resident’s stay.

The organization needed to raise $1.2 million in funding in order to make the program happen, with an additional $6 million for the longevity of the program.

PrimaryPlus has secured donations from Savage Valley Health Foundation and Western & Southern Financial.

The organization also said it would apply for support through HRSA and other private foundations. PrimaryPlus also explored ways to support housing stipends, recruitment incentives and special resident financing.

PrimaryPlus Medical Director William Craig Denham spoke briefly on the residency program’s launch.

“PrimaryPlus is dedicated to finding opportunities to improve quality and expand access. The Family Medicine Residency will be a keystone project for achieving improvement and expansion,” Denham said. “Bringing new physicians to Maysville, while finishing their training, will challenge, enrich, and strengthen the regional healthcare team. The success of the PrimaryPlus Family Medicine Residency will have a generational impact on the entire Buffalo Trace district.”

PrimaryPlus’ Residency Director Tyler Elam also spoke on the program’s launch.

“We started seeing patients at the Family Medicine Residency Practice on Monday. It was absolutely invigorating to see and experience years of dreaming and planning come to fruition. Seeing new doctors step into the real responsibility of taking care of real patients was so refreshing. Seeing patients who have been struggling with access to care, receive compassionate care and to see their care gaps being actively addressed while they are investing in the education of new doctors was absolutely beautiful,” Elam said. “We look forward to being imbedded not only in the medical care of the Maysville/Mason County community, but the health and wellness of a region.”

Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill is excited about the program’s official launch.

“I can’t contain my excitement as our friends with Primary Plus have restored family medicine and healthcare to historic Downtown Maysville,” McNeill said. “The opening of Primary Plus’s Family Medicine Residency program represents the initial stage of this project that, not only ensures access to quality healthcare in Downtown, but highlights the innovative and progressive thinking surrounding our community. I’m excited about the facility not only attracting new healthcare talent to our area but also, the ability to say we have a 12 physician family medicine residency program in Mason County is an incredible asset.”

He continued, “I can’t say enough about Jerry Ugrin, Michael Thoroughman, Dr. Craig Denham and the Primary Plus Team. Their vision and determination has materialized into a true asset for Maysville and Mason County. Two years ago many found it hard to imagine a program like this in Maysville however with patients being seen today, we’re witnessing that vision come together, and that’s all crammed into one floor. I’m excited for the rollout of the rest of the facility.”

Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill also shared remarks about the program.

“The PrimaryPlus Residency Program is a game changer for our downtown, city and region. Bringing another level of support to meet the growing demand on our healthcare systems will make significant differences for our families and the existing healthcare providers,” Cotterill said.

She continued, “We truly appreciate the time, effort and commitment by PrimaryPlus and their Medical Director, Dr. Craig Denham in making this vision a reality. They have been working diligently through the process including accreditations, property acquisitions, renovations and personnel recruitment to make this dream a reality. Their investment in this community is invaluable and will have a lasting impact.”

To learn more about PrimaryPlus, please go to www.primaryplus.net.