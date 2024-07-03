A native of Lewis County became one of the most influential business and civic leaders in Maysville.

According to Local Historian Ron Bailey, Frank Leslie Henderson was born in Lewis County on July 18, 1883, to the son of J.P. and Laura Lang Hendrickson.

Hendrickson was a “pillar” of the community due to his presence in the Maysville business scene for over half of a century.

Hendrickson’s “great vision” and business knowledge were instrumental to Maysville’s growth, Bailey said.

In 1909, the Hendrickson Paint Company was formed as the paint store that bared his name, he said.

According to Bailey, Hendrickson decided to purchase the paint business completely in 1912 as he purchased the interest of Allen Cole and W.H. Cole.

The Lewis County native became the sole owner of the paint company on the corner of West Second and Sutton Streets, Bailey said.

In 1913, Hendrickson purchased the Mint Cola Bottling Company, and the business became the Hendrickson Bottling Company.

Two iconic soft drinks bottled by the company include Double Cola and the iconic Hendrickson’s orange soda.

Bailey called the soda the “best orange soda ever.”

According to Bailey, Hendrickson was not only a farmland owner, but also constructed one of Maysville’s “finest” homes on East Second Street.

In 1909, Maysville organized the Maysville Automobile Club and served on the board and as secretary.

Hendrickson’s civic and club activities were amazing as he was a member of Maysville Lodge No. 52 Free an Accepted Masons since 1911, where he later achieved the rank of Master Mason, Bailey said.

According to Bailey, Hendrickson was one of the original 19 members of the Maysville Rotary Club, formed in 1923.

Hendrickson was also president and director of the Limestone Building Association.

Hendrickson and his wife were members of the First Presbyterian Church, Bailey added.

According to Bailey, Hendrickson passed away in 1967 while vacationing in Florida.