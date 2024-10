In the June/July issue of Seasons in the article titled A Local Bride’s Guide to Wedding Cake, the photo credit for the attached image should have been attributed to Kaila Ward with Kaila Ward Photography.

It should also have been noted that the topper in this image was purchased on Amazon and the florals on top of the cake were curated and arranged by Abby Bogart of The Dainty Rose.

Brittnie McCann wrapped the cake in black fondant and each wave was hand cut before being formed to the cake.