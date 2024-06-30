MOREHEAD — Frontier Housing has selected an environmental engineering firm to lead cleanup efforts at Hayswood Hospital in Maysville.

According to Communications Manager Stephanie Ockerman, Frontier Housing purchased the abandoned property in November 2022. The organization is based in Morehead and serves 22 counties, including Mason County.

The original Hayswood Hospital was built in 1923 with additional floors added in 1952 and 1960. Renovations were completed in 1971, 12 years before the hospital was closed in 1983. The property has remained vacant since.

According to Ockerman, Frontier Housing was awarded a $1,999,900 Brownfields Cleanup Grant from the United States Environmental Protection Agency in May 2023 after close collaboration with city, county and state officials.

The bidding process has recently been completed, Ockerman said.

Qualified professionals were given until March 28 to submit proposals through a competitive bid process in anticipation of providing “certain professional services” related to efforts at the abandoned property in downtown Maysville.

According to Ockerman, Linebach Funkhouser, Inc. was selected and awarded the bid on June 5. The firm will lead cleanup efforts through the project related to the restoration of Hayswood Hospital.

She provided brief details about Linebach Funkhouser.

Linebach Funkhouser was established in March 2022 in Louisville as a privately owned consulting firm, according to Ockerman. The firm is “devoted” to environmental assessment, remediation and compliance work.

Robert Perkins, LFI’s Project Manager, will lead the firm’s efforts with the Brownfield Team on this project.

Ockerman noted the team has completed over 30 US EPA grant projects in Kentucky, totaling more than $12 million in US EPA grant funding.

Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill shared remarks regarding LFI’s selection.

“With LFI’s selection as the environmental project manager, the momentum will continue building for Frontier’s Hayswood Hospital redevelopment which will transform the historic structure and downtown centerpiece,” he said. “I’ve known LFI’s Bob Perkins for years and in my opinion, he’s the preeminent expert on brownfield redevelopment in Kentucky. With LFI’s addition to the team, I’m excited to see the upcoming transformation to Frontier’s Hayswood property.”

McNeill continued, “I want to highlight Frontier’s inclusiveness and transparency as well. Throughout this process, Frontier has consistently planned with an eye on not only updating the public but including our local community. I think it’s important that we not only applaud Frontier’s investment but also their willingness to listen to Maysville and Mason County citizens as active teammates in this project.”

Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill also shared remarks regarding this phase in the project.

“This phase represents a significant step forward in the project process. Frontier’s efforts to address potential environmental hazards at the site of the former Hayswood Hospital is truly appreciated and very reassuring,” said Cotterill.

She continued, “We know Frontier and LFI are dedicated to applying innovative technologies and best practices in environmental remediation to restore this structure. We support their goal to not only remediate the site but also to prepare it for the rehabilitation stage so that it can be a supporting structure for our housing needs. We are extremely excited to embark on this journey and work closely with the Frontier and LFI. Together, we can make a lasting positive impact in this part of our city.”

According to Ockerman, Frontier Housing and the Buffalo Trace Area Development District have been working with the Regional EPA office and have been assisted with technical factors from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

She noted the above details were done throughout the Brownfields grant awarding process.

LFI will work with Frontier Housing, BTADD and the Region Four EPA project manager to finalize a Quality Assurance Project Plan and Analysis of Brownfield Cleanup alternatives.

Ockerman added that LFI will also work toward the development of specifications and contract documents, so bids can be let for remediation contracts.

She said finalized plans will be reviewed and approved by the EPA before bidding occurs.