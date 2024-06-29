Long-time local historian Ron Bailey has been named the Grand Marshal of the 2024 Fourth of July parade in Maysville.

Main Street Maysville Director Caroline Reece called Bailey an “all-around Maysville expert” when announcing that he was chosen as the guest of honor for the Fourth of July parade next week.

According to Reece, Bailey has a “vast” audience for “You may be from Maysville if you remember,” a popular Facebook page run by the historian.

She noted he also has several community members who attend All Things Maysville with Ron Bailey every Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center.

According to Reece, Bailey typically gathers with community members present to discuss local history.

“Conversations run the gamut from the struggle between Indians and settlers along the Ohio River to a detailed analysis of the Royals’ recent run in the state baseball tournament,” Reece said.

She continued to discuss Bailey’s achievements and collections that led to the decision to name him Grand Marshal.

Bailey has an extensive photo collection, including newspaper clippings, event programs, and movie footage of the local area, she said. If someone has a question about what happened in Maysville, they often turn to Bailey.

“Everyone loves Ron! If folks have a question about what happened in Maysville when and why, they call Ron. So when his name came up to the Main Street board, it was an enthusiastic YES! The lessons he teaches about our town in just everyday conversations are priceless,” Reece said.

Bailey also shared excitement regarding his role in the annual Fourth of July celebration.

“I was so surprised and humbled to be chosen as this year’s Grand Marshal. When I think of some of the Grand Marshals in the past, people who I greatly admire, I just felt so humbled,” Bailey said. “The Fourth of July parade is so special as many people in our community look forward to the parade and getting together for the holiday. Simply put, thank you to Main Street and to the people who make my beloved Maysville great!”

According to Reece, Bailey will be the guest of honor at the parade next week. She went on to discuss brief details regarding the parade and line-up.

Maysville’s annual Fourth of July parade will be held on Thursday, July 4 at 7 p.m. Reece noted that line-up for the parade will be under the train trestle on East Second Street at 6:30 p.m.

Anyone is encouraged to join the parade with no fee or registration required.

“Folks can get up on Monday morning and decide they want to deck out their bike, boat, truck or flatbed and head on downtown and participate that evening,” Reece said.

She added that floats are “especially” welcome from any church, school, neighborhood, business or community organization. Reece went on to discuss other events and activities being held on the Fourth of July.

According to Reece, Independence Day in Maysville will start early with a 5k run/two-mile walk sponsored by the Knights of Columbus. Check-in begins at 6:30 a.m. at Limestone Landing.

Afternoon events will be located in two downtown spots, Reece said.

The community can find inflatable and games at Rotary Park, beginning at 4 p.m. Hot dogs, chips and a drink will be available for the kids and is provided by the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Reece said.

At 5 p.m., the Green Dot pageant will be held on the stage at Limestone Park. Every pet gets a treat and prizes will be given out to the Most Exotic, Best Costume and Best Trick.

According to Reece, registration is before the event. In place of a registration fee, a donation of a pet-related item for the Ion Center’s Companion Kennel is requested.

Uncle Otis, a band, will perform following the pageant until the parade begins.

Reece noted that Limestone Park and the surrounding downtown area will be full of food, drinks and vendors all evening.

At 6 p.m., there will be a bicycle decorating contest at Rotary Park, Reece said.

Each participant will receive a t-shirt donated by Wald Manufacturing and the top two winners will receive new bikes donated by Amy Dudley of Merle Norman.

The decorated bikes at the contest are welcome to ride in the parade, she added.

Following the parade, The Chuck Taylor’s, a band, will perform on the stage in Limestone Park until the fireworks show begins.

Reece added that she and the Main Street Board are very appreciative of Bruce Carlson for always making the beautiful park available for the Independence Day festivities.

According to Reece, celebrations will continue on Friday, July 5 with Main Street Maysville presenting the second “offering” of its Downtown Summer Sounds concert series.

Hi-Fi Honey will perform starting at 7 p.m., she added. She noted that music lovers may be particularly interested in this concert because the lead singer is a “hometown talent.”

Jessica Bothman, the lead singer, grew up in Maysville, was a voice student at the Downing Performing Arts Academy, and performed in several productions put on by the Mayville Players.

According to Reece, the concert is free largely due to the generosity of the John W. McNeill Music Series.

Reece encourages attendees to bring their chairs to Lower Market Street and purchase “eats and drinks” from local downtown spots.

For more information on Maysville’s annual Fourth of July celebration, please contact Maysville Main Street.