The community is mourning the loss of Retired Maysville Fire Department Fire Chief Kevin Doyle.

Doyle joined the fire department in 2004 and was the fire chief for nine years before retiring on April 30.

Shortly after his retirement, Doyle was injured in an incident on Wednesday, May 22.

After a month-long battle in the hospital following his injuries, Doyle succumbed to his injuries in the company of his family at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Members of the community have been vocal about the loss of a great man and the hole that his passing has created.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Chief Kevin Doyle, whose leadership and dedication to our community were unparalleled. Throughout his distinguished career, Chief Doyle exemplified bravery, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our citizens,” said Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill in response to Doyle’s passing.

She continued, “His outstanding leadership can be seen by the daily efforts of the men [and] women he trained, coached and led [sic] by example. His legacy of service and the countless lives he touched will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. The city has lost a true hero, and we will forever be grateful for his invaluable contributions.”

Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill expressed his condolences by reviewing the type of man Doyle was.

“Chief Kevin Doyle represented everything that was right about Maysville and Mason County. Kevin exemplified our community’s ‘can do’ spirit while always looking for a way to make a positive impact in the lives of others. We witnessed that fact in his work ethic, through his chosen work as a Maysville Firefighter and leader of men, and through his dedication to his family, friends, and community. The positive impact Chief Doyle made on the lives of so many across Maysville, Mason County and our region has been evident through the outpouring of emotions across our community,” McNeill insisted.

He went on to recall some personal recollections with Doyle.

“I’ll personally miss his easy smile, his wit and his uncommon honesty and candor, no matter what I asked him. Chief Doyle would display the lightest touch in times of devastation while conveying a steady determination in times of crisis. Our thoughts at Mason County Fiscal Court, and the thoughts of all those who Kevin made smile, are with his wife Lauren, their family and the Maysville Fire Department,” concluded McNeill.

Maysville City Manager Matt Wallingford defined Doyle as a great leader as well as a great friend.

“Kevin was the individual any city wanted as its fire chief, as he exemplified all of the qualities of a great leader, and Maysville was very fortunate to have him. Personally, he was not only our fire chief, he was someone I could count on for advice and direction, but most importantly, he was a friend, a community driven leader, and a man who cared deeply about his family,” said Wallingford.

When Doyle stepped down from his position, he recommended Kyle Carpenter to be his successor as chief of Maysville Fire Department. Carpenter and his employees are mourning the loss of their mentor and close friend.

“Kevin Doyle was a mentor to all at the Maysville Fire Department. He truly led by example and never asked anyone to do anything that he wouldn’t do himself. He would be the first person to call you after a bad run and be the last one to leave the station after a fire. His passion for firefighting and the Maysville Fire (Department) was second to none. More importantly he cared about us. One of chief’s favorite things about working at the MFD was his morning coffee in the supervisor’s office. He would set and listen to stories about our families and ask about our kids. Chief took an interest in every single firefighter on the department,” Carpenter said.

He continued, “Working at the MFD is not like any other job. We live, eat, laugh, and cry together and spend a lot of time in stressful situations. It creates a bond that few will ever get to experience or understand. These past 30 days have been tough for our department. When you become a part of the MFD, it’s a commitment not only for you, but your family also. The sacrifices the families make for this career do not go unnoticed. We are thankful for the time we got to spend with our chief, but we hurt for Lauren and kids for the time they have lost.”

Carpenter shared remarks regarding the support offered from the community to MFD.

“The support from the community has filled our heart with overwhelming love. The rext, phone calls, visits, food, and support of this community has provided relief from this pain. Our job at the MFD has always been to help people on their worst days, and it’s amazing that this community has stepped up to help the Doyle family and this department with our worst. The Maysville Fire Department asks for everyone to keep the Doyle Family and this department in their prayers during the days going forward,” concluded Carpenter.

Maysville Fire Department Captain Brian White contemplated his relationship with Doyle and recalled the effect he had on people.

“Chief was one of the greatest guys you would ever meet. Everyone instantly loved him. He had a way with words, even if it was something he had to get on you about. He truly cared for his fireman and his city. Maysville was left in good hands because of the way Kevin guided and trained his firefighters,” said White.

“His legacy will continue forever through his firefighters and his children,” remarked White.

Doyle’s services will be held at the Mason County Fieldhouse so the vast community may pay homage to the city’s fallen hero, according to the Maysville Fire Department.

Doyle’s visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 27 with funeral services to proceed the following day, Friday, June 28 at 11 a.m.