One of the most important library leaders of the 20th century was born in Mason County.

According to local historian Ron Bailey, David Horace Clift was born in Washington on June 16, 1907 to Charles L. Sr. and Mary E. (Tomlin) Clift.

Clift graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1930. During his time in college, he worked at the Lexington Public Library. After graduation, he attended Columbia University School of Library Science. He graduated from there in 1931.

“After graduation from Columbia with honors, he began working for the New York Public Library. He enlisted in the Army in 1942, where he served in military intelligence and, he helped to organize the Armed Forces Editions, a program that introduced hundreds of thousands of GIs to paperback books,” Bailey said.

According to Bailey, after leaving the Army in 1945, Clift traveled to Germany for the Library of Congress. While there, he acquired American Research Libraries publications. These publications had appeared in enemy territories during the war.

“He was later appointed as president of the Connecticut Library Association from 1950 to 51. His leadership and organizing skills didn’t go unnoticed as he was selected to become the chief executive of the American Library Association in 1951 and served until 1972,” Bailey said. “Consider the growth of the Association under his leadership.”

Bailey said that membership was 19,701 and the general fund budget was $191,129 when Clift took over in 1951. When he retired in 1972, membership was more than 30,000 and the general fund budget was more than $2 million.

He also stood up for McCarthy era efforts to restrict access to intellectual readings and information.

“He steadfastly fought for freedom to read and against censorship,” Bailey said.

Clift passed away in New York at the age of 66 in October 1973.

He is buried in the Washington Baptist Cemetery.