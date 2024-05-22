Voter turnout for Kentucky’s Primary Election on Tuesday was low, with between 10.5 and 13.54 percent of voters going to the polls in the five-county Buffalo Trace Area, election officials said.

In the race for president, Donald Trump was the leading candidate on the Republican side of the ballot for the area. Joe Biden was the leading candidate on the Democratic side. Both candidates are seeking a second term.

Results from throughout the area include:

Complete results for Mason County

Voter turnout — 10.5 percent.

Republican

President — Donald Trump: 679, Nikki Haley: 40, Ron DeSantis: 16, Chris Christie: 5, Vivek Ramaswamy: 5, Ryan Binkley: 2, Uncommitted: 27

US Representative 4th Congressional District — Thomas Massie: 616, Eric Deters: 79, Michael McGinnis: 62. No uncommitted votes.

Democrat

President — Joe Biden: 336, Marianne Williamson: 51, Dean Phillips: 45, Uncommitted: 170.

There were no democratic candidates for US Representative on the ballot for Mason County.

–

Complete results for Bracken County

Voter turnout — 12.29 percent.

Republican

President — Donald Trump: 437, Ron DeSantis: 15, Nikki Haley: 9, Vivek Ramaswamy: 6, Chris Christie: 3, Ryan Binkley: 1, Uncommitted: 14.

US Representative 4th Congressional District— Thomas Massie: 376, Eric Deters: 73, Michael McGinnis: 29.

Democrat

President — Joe Biden: 133, Marianne Williamson: 50, Dean Phillips: 37, Uncommitted: 93.

There were no democratic candidates for US Representative on the ballot for Bracken County.

–

Complete results for Fleming County

Voter turnout — 13.17 percent

Republican

President — Donald Trump: 847, Nikki Haley: 31, Ron DeSantis: 23, Vivek Ramaswamy: 6, Christ Christie: 6, Ryan Binkley: 4, Uncommitted: 17.

There were no republican candidates for US Representative on the ballot for Fleming County.

Democrat

President — Joe Biden: 280, Dean Phillips: 56, Marianne Williamson: 40, Uncommitted: 124.

US Representative 6th Congressional District — Todd Kelly: 195, Shauna Rudd: 97, Randy Cravens: 78, Jonathan Richardson: 69, Don Pratt: 30.

–

Complete results for Lewis County

Voter turnout — 13.54 percent.

Republican

President — Donald Trump: 1,122, Nikki Haley: 45, Ron DeSantis: 24, Vivek Ramaswamy: 7, Chris Christie: 0, Rylan Binkley: 0, Uncommitted: 30.

US Representative 4th Congressional District — Thomas Massie: 996, Michael McGinnis: 129, Eric Deters: 87.

Commonwealth’s Attorney 20th Judicial Circuit — Troy Breeze: 642, Rhese David McKenzie: 282, Joseph Merkel: 221.

Democrat

President — Joe Biden: 64, Dean Phillips: 9, Marianne Williamson 6, Uncommitted: 28.

There were no democratic candidates for US Representative or Commonwealth Attorney on the ballot for Lewis County.

–

Complete results for Robertson County

Voter turnout — 13.32 percent.

Republican

President — Donald Trump: 105, Ron DeSantis: 5, Chris Christie: 1, Nikki Haley: 1, Vivek Ramaswamy: 1, Ryan Binkley: 0, Uncommitted: 1.

US Representative — Thomas Massie: 77, Eric Deters: 16, Michael McGinnis: 16.

Democrat

President — Joe Biden: 40, Dean Phillips: 25, Marianne Williamson: 7, Uncommitted: 49.

There were no democratic candidates for US Representative on the ballot for Robertson County.