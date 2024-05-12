Hughes named assistant fire chief

Kyle Carpenter will be stepping into the role of fire chief for the Maysville Fire Department.

Carpenter has been employed with MFD for the last 12 years.

Since starting at the department, he has risen in rank several times. His ranks include lieutenant, captain, assistant fire chief, and fire chief, according to the city.

Carpenter’s ascension within the department is directly caused by his “mass” dedication to the city and his ability to work closely with the department and community members, City Manager Matt Wallingford wrote in a memorandum.

Currently, Carpenter serves as the Vice President of the Kentucky Firefighter’s Association and will step into the role of president in August.

Wallingford noted this would bring the association’s state conference to Maysville next year.

“Fire chief (Kevin) Doyle set the bar high, but I firmly believe these two can take it even higher,” Wallingford wrote.

Carpenter shared some remarks regarding his appointment to the role of fire chief. Firstly, he thanked his family.

“I grew up as a farmer and we worked hard and they (his parents) taught me that. To my parents, thank them. Commission, thank you. I love working with you all, luckily I’ve already been working with you all,” Carpenter said.

He discussed his love for Maysville and the community.

“I’m happy to just make Maysville great and to work hard for a good community and for its citizens. The department’s bigger than one person. We’re lucky to have great people, great assistant chief,” he said.

Carpenter noted the “most important” people in his life, his girlfriend and her son. He noted they pushed him to be a better person throughout the years.

“The motivation I need is right in front of me,” Carpenter remarked. He added that thinking of his loved ones as members of the community motivates him to serve the community even more.

Johnathon Hughes was named assistant fire chief for MFD.

According to the city, Hughes has been employed with MFD since 2017. Before that, he worked with the Maysville Police Department, Mason County Sheriff’s Office, and two other fire districts.

Hughes currently serves as an instructor for the Kentucky Fire Commission and is in the process of obtaining a Bachelor of Science Degree in Fire Administration from Columbia Southern University.

The experience and public safety knowledge possessed by Hughes lead to a “perfect” mix of skills for assistant fire chief, the city said in a memorandum.

“First off, I wanted to say thank you commission for giving me this chance,” Hughes said. “I want to thank my dad. I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him…to role model in fire service. I’m here because of him today and seeing that side of it from him.”

He noted his wife and family being by his side throughout his career.

“I look forward to serving with soon to be chief Carpenter and leading the department in the future. Thank you all,” Hughes said.

The commissioners and Mayor Debra Cotterill offered their congratulations to Carpenter and Hughes. Both of their appointments are effective immediately.