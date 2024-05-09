Visitors looking at locally grown products at the Pavilion Farmer’s Market in downtown Maysville.

On Saturday, May 11, the Pavilion Farmer’s Market opens its summer season in downtown Maysville.

“This summer marks the third season for the market, which operates under the blue Lewis and Clark Pavilion on McDonald Parkway,” Sarah Winter stated.

The Farmer’s Market will be open from May to Sept. on Saturday’s 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. where products like fruit, vegetables, flowers, baked goods and local honey and more can be found.

“All products at the market are produced within fifty miles of Maysville, proving once again that Maysville really does have it all,” Winter stated.

Events will be held at the market with a seeding sale kicking them off on May 11 where people can buy fresh products while also shopping for locally grown seedlings.

According to Winter the Mason County Extension Office will be attending on May 11 with a giveaway and answering any questions on gardening.

“Event coordinator Alice Myers has plenty of other events in the works. The market will be bringing together local animal shelters for a ‘Dog Days of Summer’ event in June to encourage pet adoptions. The market will have a pet photographer that day to snap a professional portrait of Fido, and vouchers will be offered for donations of pet food and supplies,” Winter stated.

Literacy Day will take place at the market in July in with the Mason County Public Library where people can find a book exchange, story time and the book bike along with more.

Two events are currently in the works including a cancer survivor day and an emergency responders’s appreciation day according to Winter.

“Myers and her husband, Jeremy, who own A and J Produce, joined the market last year. They sell seasonal produce as well as crafted wood items. Myers says they were drawn to the market by the atmosphere as well as the other vendors,” Winter stated.

According to Myers they love seeing people shop locally and being downtown and they are always meeting new people as vendors at the market.

“The Pavilion Market is a Ky. Proud market with the joint goal of providing a sales outlet for local producers and creators, as well as being a Saturday shopping destination in downtown Maysville. The market also distributes information about local restaurants and stores, often serving as a starting point for tourists exploring the city,” Winter stated.

The Pavilion Farmer’s Market Manager Scott Smith stated that they are really grateful for the venue and the pavilion provides ample parking along with restrooms, shade electric vehicle charging stations and picnic tables for visitors along with being walk-able for residents of downtown.

“More and more people are recognizing the benefits of shopping locally, in addition to getting fresher products, often at lower prices, you’re saving the energy of shipping that product across the country, and best of all you’re putting your dollars right back into the pocket of a local farmer,” Smith stated.

The market has a website for more information located at www.pavilionfarmersmarket.com along with the Maysville Pavilion Market Facebook page.