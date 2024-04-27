Skippers Restaurant has docked in Maysville.

The restaurant is located at the River Park in the East End of town. It arrived on Thursday afternoon and will be open seasonally, according to one of the owners Gary Blanton.

“We have to get everything hooked up before we can set the date,” he said. “Once we’re running, it will be seasonal and all dependent on weather.”

Blanton said the anticipated dates of operation each season will be April 1 to no later than Nov. 15, but that will all depend on the weather.

“If it’s snowing at Easter, we probably won’t open on an April 1,” he said. “So, everything is weather dependent.”

Blanton said the restaurant will is more than just a place for people to eat breakfast, lunch and dinner. It is also a place where people can host events and the company will be hosting events.

Blanton said there are multiple benefits for Maysville with the opening of the cafe.

“We hold events, we do a lot of things-like benefits for people like sponsor the motorcycle rides (Poker Runs) people stop in and have lunch during their bike rides. We also sponsor the Jeep Invasion every year. We are hoping to do things in the park so you Maysville can bring in the Vietnam Wall, I’m a veteran and my brother drives one of those walls so we are hoping to bring that there. I just really want to bring in people to the region that wouldn’t normally come there. I think this helps the region and it helps my business,” he said.

According to Blanton, the Jeep Invasion will bring numerous people into Maysville and is always used as a fundraiser for Honor Flights.

There is also several feet of dock near the restaurant, but Blanton said he will be unable to offer dock space rental.

Blanton said the exact date of the restaurant opening is still up in the air as they have to make sure everything is hooked up and working properly. However, they are currently hiring for several positions, including servers, bartenders and cooks.

He said at peak operating time, there will be about 20 people on staff.

Anyone interested in applying to work at Skippers should contact the owners through the Skippers River Cafe and Steamboat Marina Facebook page.