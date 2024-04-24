MOUNT OLIVET — Dozens of parents and community members presented their words of support for Robertson County Superintendent Sanford Holbrook at a recent Robertson County School Board meeting.

Several of those who spoke shared details about Holbrook’s impact on their lives. The comments from the public began with one woman asking the board to let the school continue to “rise.”

“Before you guys make this decision, you all have to agree, this has been one of the better superintendents that has ever been here. We all mess up. Whether or not he did or didn’t (tell students who to vote for in 2018 or change their political party status), I don’t think it is a stain on our school. Most of our employees are happy. I love this school, I love the place,” she said. “I think he needs to be as much of a part as this school, of this school, that you guys are, the employees are. I mean, he has really brought us up and we all know this.”

Board Member Wendell Haag asked for her to clarify what decision she was referring to. She said she was referring to the board’s decision on Holbrook being a consultant for the person who fills his position during his suspension.

“Before you make this decision, think how much better we are now than we were 14/15 years ago. Let our school continue to rise and get better as it is. I think if we shut the door now, no telling what’s gonna happen,” she said.

She noted that, since Holbrook has stepped into his position, the school has taken a turn for the better. She said the teachers at Robertson County School are better, students are happier, and RCS is a “pleasant” place.

The woman said these things have “fallen on his (Holbrook’s) shoulders.” She went on to discuss her thoughts when Holbrook was first hired.

At first, she was not sure how Holbrook’s employment was going to “work out,” she said. After getting to know him, she was reassured that he would do good for the district.

“He told me that day (that she met Holbrook), he said, ‘I will know every student, every student’s name, within a month,” she said. She noted she did not believe him because it took her longer to do the same task. “The man did. He’s here for our kids, I believe that with all my heart and I think he would take a bullet to keep a bullet from hitting one of these kids.”

She added that she feels Holbrook needs to continue to run the school. Another woman agreed.

Another woman spoke up about Holbrook’s impact on RCS.

“As somebody who sat there nine years ago when we hired him, we were in a really rough spot,” she said. She noted the district’s welfare has been turned around under his leadership.

“The boat might rock a little bit, but why rock it more?” she said. She suggested there was someone at RCS who is willing to fill Holbrook’s role during his suspension with his leadership.

A third woman shared remarks relating to larger districts than Robertson County School District.

“I’ll just say as somebody that’s worked at a bigger district, I’ve seen the superintendent maybe one time every nine weeks and he would come over and not know my name, not know my kids’ name. So, it’s just something special that you should consider,” she said.

Another woman said she has known Holbrook since before she was employed at RCS. She briefly discussed her experience as an employee.

“Being here and working under him, it doesn’t get any better,” she said. “When I lost my husband, he was there with two coworkers. So, he’s generous, compassionate, and he loves our kids. That’s why I’m still here.”

Assistant Superintendent Aaron Massey shared remarks about Holbrook as well. He noted that, nine years ago, he did not know if there would still be a school in Robertson County.

Massey said Holbrook has saved the district and that the community needs to lean on him. He said Holbrook is a “wealth of knowledge.”

“Regardless of whoever is in the position, this gentleman right here is a wealth of knowledge,” he said.

Another woman added on to the points made by Massey.

“The things that happen in some of those districts around us can’t happen here,” she said. She noted that Holbrook’s knowledge of how a K-12 school operates should be recognized.

Another woman addressed the board regarding college experience in Robertson County.

“The amount of college that our community has received to bring back to our community from Mr. Holbrook is amazing. Our kids are going to Morehead, getting, making great strides and that is benefitting our community. It’s bringing it back to home,” she said.

She noted some students are deciding to return “home” with college degrees despite their ability to move somewhere else.

“I think that is admirable to build up our community, if not just the school,” she said.

Another woman added on to her points.

“A lot of kids have been able to go to college due to Mr. Holbrook, whereas they wouldn’t have ever had the opportunity before,” she said.

Some members of the audience noted Holbrook extends assistance to former students as well as current students.

One man said he finds it “odd” the allegations against Holbrook have come up after several years. He suggested the situation seems as if someone has something “personal” about it.

He noted the allegations should have been brought up years ago and then been “straightened out.”

“It just seems odd to me,” he said. Another woman agreed with him in saying the timing was odd.

Another woman approached RCSB to say that Holbrook saved her daughter’s life.

“That man over there (Holbrook) helped me save her life. She is graduating this year because of him and this school. I will forever be grateful to Holbrook,” she said.

One woman said she has been interviewed several times about the allegations against Holbrook.

“I’ll also say I’ve been interviewed multiple times in this case, but my information never comes up because it’s the truth that nothing ever happened,” she said.

She did not indicate whether her interview was conducted by the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office or the Kentucky Educational Professional Standards Board.

“He didn’t help me vote, he just explained the process and said, ‘You can vote for whoever you want for,’ but my information’s never in the mix,” she said.

Another woman told the board that Holbrook has the respect of her son. She noted her son typically does not respect others at this time.

She said her son has had a lot going on this year and Holbrook has been there for him. The woman added that other kids also know and respect Holbrook.

“It’s not just a school thing, it’s a community thing. And I feel like without Mr. Holbrook at this school, even for the six months that he’s not in superintendent, he’s still gonna be there for our children. And that speaks volume to me,” she said.

Another woman added on to those points.

“As someone who retired from another district, I know firsthand that the kids could care less about the superintendent there but the kids here do love him (Holbrook) and respect him and he’s got their back. That’s for sure,” she said.

One woman asked what other school people can go to where the superintendent is there to greet kids every morning, opens the door, and speaks to them.

“You’re not gonna see that anywhere else,” she said. Someone else added that Holbrook comforts kids who do not want to go to school as they get out of the car.

Haag addressed those in attendance and said he agreed with everything that was said. He said he hopes that everybody understands the disciplinary decision for Holbrook to be suspended was not made by RCSB.

Haag noted this decision was never under RCSB’s control.

“I just want everybody to know that that decision has been made. There’s nothing that can be, that can be done about that now. So, so, I really appreciate everything that’s been said but I hope everybody understands what the situation is,” Haag said.

Board Chair Dr. John Burns added to Haag’s comments.

“I think it’s very impressive that a whole room full of people show up in support of somebody. It’s much easier to get people to come try to down somebody. I think this speaks a lot for the, not only for Mr. Holbrook but for the entire community that just, it’s impressive,” Burns said.

He added he has not provided a comment to publications who asked for one regarding Holbrook’s allegations because they do not contact him for positive stories.

Holbrook’s wife, Stephanie Holbrook, addressed RCSB and those in attendance.

She said she can’t tell you how many times Sanford Holbrook has cried with students or lost sleep over a student struggling. Stephanie Holbrook added that he drives the roads in Robertson County after a storm to make sure they are safe to travel on for students.

“These are all things that I don’t think that you all realize what you have in him,” she said. “I just think that people need to understand he really is more than a superintendent by title and what’s on paper.”

She added that Sanford Holbrook checks on school property to ensure everything is okay.

A Student Resource Officer in attendance said he would not be at RCS if it weren’t for Holbrook. He noted Holbrook’s guidance.

One student addressed RCSB and community members.

“I’ve struggled a lot with my mental health throughout my whole middle school and high school and Mr. Holbrook was the main person that helped me keep going and help me keep turning in my school work,” she said.

Her mom added to her remarks.

“This child is alive today because that man did everything he could to help us keep her. I just want everybody to know that, and she does too,” she said.

Burns said he appreciated the presence of everybody who was at the meeting. He said he speaks for the whole board in saying that.

One woman shared a final remark before Robertson County School Board members entered executive session to discuss personnel and possible legal action.

“Please do what you can to keep him here,” she said.

Robertson County School Board did not take any final action following executive session. No further details regarding executive session were given.