One of the most famous horses in history has ties to Mason County.

According to local historian Ron Bailey, Robert E. Lee’s famous gray charger horse, Traveller has ties directly to Mason County.

Bailey said Traveller was conceived in Mason County in 1856. His sire was Grey Eagle, a famous Kentucky race horse. Grey Eagles was a standing stud on J.B. Poyntz’s farm.

“Grey Eagle was the “Pride of Kentucky” and won many stakes races in Kentucky. The dame of Traveller was Flora owned by the Poyntz farm. Flora was sold and relocated in Greenbriar County, Virginia in present day West Virginia,” Bailey said.

Bailey said that farm is where Traveller was born in 1857. He was owned and raised by James Johnston. Later, Traveller was sold to Captain Joseph Broun, who named him Greenbriar.

“General Robert E Lee loved the colt and he purchased him for 200 dollars in Confederate money. General Lee rode him throughout the Civil War and into his retirement,” Bailey said. “Traveller is believed to have seen more battles in the Civil War than any other horse. Traveller was a horse of great stamina and was usually a good horse for an officer in battle because he was difficult to frighten.”

According to Bailey, after the war, Traveller accompanied Lee to Washington College in Lexington, Virginia.

During Lee’s funeral in 1870, Traveller was led behind that caisson bearing the general’s casket, his saddle and bridle draped with black crepe.

In 1871, Traveller stepped on a nail and developed tetanus. At the time, there was no cure. He had to be euthanized to relieve his suffering.

According to Bailey, Traveller is buried in a wooden box encased in concrete, next to the chapel on Washington and Lee campus. He is a few feet from the Lee family crypt.

“I would like to thank Doug Hendrickson who shared the background of this great connection to Mason County and Traveller, the horse of General Robert E Lee,” Bailey said.