A former baseball star was born and raised in Adams County, Ohio.

According to local historian Ron Bailey, Austin McHenry was born in Wrightsville, Ohio on Sept. 22, 1895 to Oscar and Hannah (Jones) McHenry.

Bailey said McHenry grew up in the Jefferson Township in Adams County and was on the baseball team throughout high school.

In 1914, he began being tutored by Billy Doyle. Doyle ran a baseball school for young players in Ohio. At that point, McHenry began to show off his talents.

“Austin made his mark early in Wrightsville playing in Manchester, Blue Creek and all-over Southern Ohio and his stellar play caught the eye of the Portsmouth Cobblers of the Ohio State league,” Bailey said.

According to Bailey, McHenry played so well with The Cobblers that he was acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers in 1916. At the time, the team was in the minor leagues with the American Association.

Bailey said that at the time, Branch Rickley, who was the general manager of the St. Louis Cardinals, noticed McHenry and signed him to a major league contract in 1918.

“Austin McHenry had an outstanding season in St. Louis in 1921. In fact, his stats that year placed him among the best in all of MLB. Check out these numbers, he batted .350 and drove in 102 runs and scored 92 runs. His .350 batting average was second to his teammate, Hall of Famer Rogers Hornsby,” Bailey said. “No doubt about it, he was on his way to be a star in pro baseball.”

In 1922, McHenry began having vision problems and his play became more erratic.

“The Card’s brass knew something was wrong and they sent him home to Southern Ohio, where his dad was a physician. His Dad and a team of doctors determined that Austin had a brain tumor,” Bailey said.

According to Bailey, the tumor could not be removed.

“The Wrightsville native son underwent brain surgery, but his tumor could not be entirely removed. With little hope he returned to Adams County to spend his last days with his family and friends in Blue Creek,” Bailey said.

On Nov. 27, 1922, McHenry passed away at the age of 27. He was buried in the Moore’s Chapel Cemetery in the Jefferson Township in Adams County.