MOUNT OLIVET — Robertson County Superintendent Sanford Holbrook has released a statement regarding the six-month suspension of his superintendent certification.

On Tuesday, the Kentucky Educational Professional Standards Board released an agreed order that states the conditions of Holbrook’s suspension set to begin in June.

Holbrook released a statement mid-day on Wednesday following this announcement. In the statement, Holbrook confirmed the suspension of his superintendent certificate and discussed the reason the EPSB made this decision.

According to Holbrook, the circumstances that led to this decision go back to 2018 when he “encouraged Robertson County School District students to register and cast votes in the 2018 primary election.”

He noted the election fell on May 22 that year. Holbrook’s statement continued.

“Because the primary election was on the date of a school-sponsored out-of-town trip, many of the eligible students would not have been able to vote except by absentee ballot,” Holbrook said. “As a result, I transported any student who wanted to go to the county clerk’s office where they were able to cast their ballots.”

With the advice of the county clerk’s office staff, Holbrook also assisted students who asked him for help in the “presence of clerks and others,” according to Holbrook.

In 2020, Holbrook was made aware of an investigation conducted by the EPSB regarding the assistance he provided to the students as a “possible educator ethical violation.”

“While I did nothing wrong, I ultimately decided that it was better for the Robertson County School District to agree to a six-month suspension of my superintendent certificate than subject the school community to a protracted administrative legal process,” Holbrook said.

He continued, “I am so proud of our accomplishments over the past nine years and want the continued focus to be on the successes and accomplishments of our students without any unnecessary distractions. I will work with the Robertson County Board of Education to ensure that the school district continues to move forward during the period of my suspension.”

According to Holbrook, he plans to return to his role as superintendent on Dec. 1.