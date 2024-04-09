FRANKFORT — Robertson County Superintendent Sanford Holbrook has been suspended for six months beginning June 1.

According to an agreed order from the Educational Professional Standards Board in Frankfort, Holbrook “agrees not to perform in a superintendent position during the suspension period.”

The documents released by the EPSB do not indicate the reason for Holbrook’s suspension.

According to the EPSB, Holbrook has to provide written proof to the board that he has “completed a professional development course on Educator Ethics” with a notation that Holbrook is to pay any expense “incurred.”

Also before reinstatement, Holbrook must provide written proof to the board that he has “completed a professional development course on State School Law” and is to pay any expenses “incurred.”

If Holbrook fails to “satisfy” the above conditions, Certificate Number 199901843 will not be reinstated until the conditions are satisfied, according to the EPSB.

Upon the agreement’s acceptance by the board, Certificate Number 199901843 will be subject to several conditions for 10 years. The conditions are listed below.

First, Holbrook “shall not receive any disciplinary action from any school district in which he is employed. If Holbrook fails to satisfy this condition, Certificate Number 199901843 shall be automatically suspended pending board review and disposition.”

The condition notes that “disciplinary action” includes resignation under “allegations of misconduct, termination, suspension, or reprimand issued by any school district in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and upheld, if requested, by either a tribunal and/or arbitration process, including any appeal therefrom.”

The conditions continued.

“If the tribunal amends the disciplinary action or if respondent agrees to amend the disciplinary action through arbitration, the new disciplinary action if a termination, suspension, or public reprimand shall be considered a violation of this condition,” the document reads.

According to the EPSB, Holbrook is aware that, if he violates KRS 161.120 during or following his probation period, the board will initiate “new disciplinary action” and “seek additional sanctions.”

The vote listed on EPSB meeting minutes from Feb. 12 was unanimous.

Holbrook did not comment on his suspension.