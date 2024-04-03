BROOKSVILLE — William A. Brashers, 31, was indicted by a Bracken County Grand Jury for two counts of third-degree assault to a police officer and other charges.

On or about Feb. 16, Brashers allegedly committed two counts of third-degree assault on a police officer when he, “intentionally caused or attempted to cause physical injury” to two law enforcement officers with the Bracken County Sheriff’s Department, according to the indictment.

In the first county, Bracken County Sheriff’s Deputy Adam Gill was listed as the officer that Brashers allegedly assaulted. Bracken County Sheriff Robert Boody was listed in the second count as the second officer Brashers allegedly assaulted.

In addition to two counts of third-degree assault on a police officer, Brashers faces charges for second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, and second-degree persistent felony offender.

Allegedly, Brashers evaded the police on foot when he “knowingly or wantonly disobeyed a direction to stop given by a person recognized to be a peace officer who had articulable suspicion that he had committed a crime.”

The indictment continued, “In doing so (Brashers) caused or created a substantial risk of physical injury to that peace officer.” The indictment also described Brashers’ alleged arrest resistance.

According to the indictment, Brashers resisted arrest when he, “intentionally prevented or attempted to prevent a peace officer acting under his official authority from arresting him through physical force.”

Concerning the charge of a second-degree persistent felony offender, Brashers was convicted of third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking by “final judgment” of the Lewis County Circuit Court before Feb. 16.

According to the indictment, Brashers was convicted of two counts of receiving stolen property under $10,000. The indictment stated Brashers was sentenced for those actions on or about Dec. 3, 2018.

Brashers was over the age of 18 when he was convicted, the indictment said.

According to the indictment, Brashers was sentenced to a term of imprisonment of one year or more for third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking.

The indictment continued, “that he completed service of the sentence imposed on the previously mentioned felony conviction within five years prior to Feb. 16, 2024, or was on probation, parole, conditional discharge or any other form of legal release from any previous felony conviction or was released from supervision within five years of Feb. 16, 2024.”

Brashers was issued a bench warrant and a bond amount of $10,000. His next court appearance was not listed on the indictment.

Other indictments handed down by the Bracken County Grand Jury include:

—Ricky A. Moorhead, 48, first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault, menacing, first-degree persistent felony offender. Moorhead was issued a bench warrant and bond amount of $25,000.

—Carl W. Hutchison, 43, flagrant nonsupport. Hutchison was issued a bench warrant and bond amount of $1,000.

—Jacob Kelly Spear, 25, first-degree bail jumping, second-degree persistent felony offender. Spear was issued a bench warrant and bond amount of $10,000.